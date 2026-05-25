Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara Withdraws from APC Governorship Primary Race

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has announced his withdrawal from the APC governorship primary race, sparking concerns that his decision may have been influenced by mounting political pressure. The move is seen as intensifying the power struggle between Fubara and former governor Nyesom Wike. Many Nigerians are questioning the validity of Fubara\u2019s withdrawal, and tensions continue to rise in the state, with the shift in Fubara\u2019s stance being closely monitored by political analysts, who are weighing the implications of the action.\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Punch reported that the withdrawal was announced via a statement from Fubara\u00e2\u20ac\u200c39 office, which read.\u00e2\u20ac\u200cGentlemen of the press. I wish to announce my decision to withdraw from the APC governorship primary race.\u00e2\u20ac\u200cThis was made following the emergence of some disturbing factors that I believed would compromise my ability to actualise my vision for the state\u00e2\u20ac\u200cI wish to assure Nigerians that my decision is not one of cowtowance and I stand by my vision for the state.\u00e2\u20ac\u200cThe withdrawal has raised questions about the motivations behind Fubara\u2019s decision, with some speculating that he was acting under pressure from opponents.\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Others have praised his decision, suggesting that it marks a difficult choice given the intense rivalry between Fubara and Wike.

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has withdrawn from the APC governorship primary race amid concerns that his decision may have been influenced by mounting political pressure .

The move is seen as intensifying the power struggle between Fubara and former governor Nyesom Wike. Many Nigerians are questioning the validity of Fubara\u2019s withdrawal, and tensions continue to rise in the state. The shift in Fubara\u2019s stance is being closely monitored by political analysts, who are weighing the implications of the action.

\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Punch reported that the withdrawal was announced via a statement from Fubara\u00a39s office, which read:\u00e2\u20ac\u200cGentlemen of the press, I wish to announce my decision to withdraw from the APC governorship primary race. \u00e2\u20ac\u200cThis was made following the emergence of some disturbing factors that I believed would compromise my ability to able to actualise my vision for the state. \u00e2\u20ac\u200cI wish to assure Nigerians that my decision is not one of cowtowance and I stand by my vision for the state.

The withdrawal has raised questions about the motivations behind Fubara\u2019s decision, with some speculating that he was acting under pressure from opponents. \u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Others have praised his decision, suggesting that it marks a difficult choice given the intense rivalry between Fubara and Wike. \u00a0\u00a0\u00a0C53744C9393AE53777A4A23463597800D6D45F8945C929324E9504E1BD0DD2F34





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Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara APC Governorship Primary Race Power Struggle Nyesom Wike Political Pressure

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