Rivers State Governor Fubara Thanks President Tinubu for Reinstatement, Calls for Unity

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his reinstatement after a six-month suspension. The governor also thanked key figures involved in resolving the political crisis and called for unity among citizens to rebuild the state and secure a future of progress.

Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara has conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , referring to him as 'our father,' for his crucial intervention that led to his reinstatement. The governor's return to office on Friday marked the culmination of a period of political uncertainty that had gripped the state. Fubara's tenure had been interrupted by a suspension imposed by President Tinubu approximately six months prior.

The suspension was a direct response to a brewing political crisis within the state, aimed at preventing the situation from escalating further. Along with the suspension, President Tinubu had also invoked emergency rule, which resulted in the suspension of both the executive and legislative branches of government within Rivers State. The resolution of this political impasse came with the President's recent directive for Fubara's reinstatement, signaling a return to normalcy and the resumption of the governor's official duties. The significance of this event is considerable, as it underlines the central role of federal intervention in resolving complex state-level political challenges. Following his return to Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, Governor Fubara immediately set about reaffirming his commitment to leading the state and working towards its development. \In a statewide broadcast delivered to the citizens of Rivers State, Governor Fubara offered a comprehensive expression of gratitude to key figures who played pivotal roles in resolving the political crisis. He began by reiterating his deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recognizing the President's decisive action and dedication to restoring peace and stability within the state. Fubara's words of thanks extended to other prominent figures as well, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he acknowledged for his commitment to the resolution of the political impasse. Further expressing his gratitude, the Governor also acknowledged the vital contributions of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Abbas Tajudeen, and the entire National Assembly for their involvement in resolving the matter. Additionally, Governor Fubara extended his thanks to the Speaker and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, along with respected elders, stakeholders, and all concerned citizens who had worked collaboratively to find common ground and ensure harmony throughout the state. This broad spectrum of acknowledgments highlighted the collaborative effort required to resolve the crisis and return the state to a path of stability and progress. The governor's emphasis on unity and cooperation underscored his commitment to inclusive governance and his vision for the future of Rivers State. \As part of his address to the citizens of Rivers State, Governor Fubara issued a call for unity and collaborative efforts across political, religious, and ethnic lines. He encouraged all residents to join hands in rebuilding the state and securing a future characterized by dignity and advancement for everyone. The governor's message of unity and progress was a powerful call to action, aimed at fostering a shared vision for the state’s future. The governor's reinstatement, facilitated by the President's intervention and the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders, presented a new opportunity for Rivers State to move forward. It underscored the need for reconciliation, understanding, and a common purpose amongst the citizenry. This moment also highlighted the importance of good governance, respect for the rule of law, and the imperative of prioritizing the welfare of the people. In his address, Fubara repeatedly emphasized his commitment to working with all stakeholders. He called on all citizens to work together, regardless of their political or other affiliations, to create a better future for themselves and future generations. This was a message of hope and a rallying cry for building a strong, united, and prosperous Rivers State. The governor’s concluding remarks were a testament to his faith in God and his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Rivers State. He expressed gratitude for the intervention that had brought him back to his office and the promise of renewal and rebuilding that now lies ahead





Sim Fubara Bola Ahmed Tinubu Rivers State Reinstatement Political Crisis Unity Governance Nyesom Wike Godswill Akpabio

