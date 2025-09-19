Rivers State Governor Fubara Returns to Port Harcourt After Emergency Lifted

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has returned to Port Harcourt, following the lifting of the State of Emergency by President Bola Tinubu. The Governor's arrival was marked by a warm reception from supporters and a planned address to the state. The Governor chose to greet the people of Rivers State upon arrival, as well as providing the public with an update on the events.

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara returned to Port Harcourt , touching down at the Port Harcourt International Airport just two days after President Bola Tinubu rescinded the State of Emergency that had been in effect within the state. The Governor's arrival marks a significant moment, signaling a return to normalcy and a step towards resuming the full functions of state governance.

Accompanying Governor Fubara were his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, his wife, Valerie Fubara, and the Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie. The arrival, which took place at approximately 12:19 PM, saw the Governor's private jet land at the Domestic Wing of the airport in Omagwa, triggering a wave of jubilant reactions from waiting supporters and dignitaries. The presence of the Governor's immediate team underscores the unified front that the administration is presenting to the public, reinforcing a message of stability and collaborative governance during this critical period. The Governor's return is particularly important as it follows a period of heightened political attention and the imposition of a state of emergency which necessitated specific administrative measures. The swift lifting of the emergency by the President and the Governor's prompt return suggest a positive trajectory, one that is geared towards restoring confidence and progress within Rivers State and addressing the concerns of its residents.\Upon disembarking from the private jet, Governor Fubara immediately engaged with the welcoming crowd. Instead of proceeding directly through the VIP wing, he chose to greet the hundreds of Rivers people who had gathered at the airport to welcome him. This gesture underscores Governor Fubara's commitment to connecting with the citizenry and acknowledging their support. THISDAY correspondents who were present at the airport observed that the Governor's interaction with the public extended outside the VIP wing, allowing for more personal engagement with the welcoming party. This act of public display is often interpreted as an important symbol of his dedication to service, accessibility, and responsiveness to the needs of the people, as well as ensuring that the government is working on behalf of the people. The warm reception from the community is a sign of optimism and indicates a strong hope for the future of the state and the impact that the Governor will have. The Governor's choice to greet his supporters immediately upon arrival reveals his priorities to create a connection with the people of Rivers State and indicates a desire to bring the state forward. It is very important for a governor to be aware of the feelings of the people, and this is certainly something that he is doing.\As of the time of this report, the Governor's convoy had already proceeded to the Government House in Port Harcourt, where he is expected to address the state later. This address is anticipated to outline the immediate steps that will be taken in the wake of the lifted State of Emergency, and provide insight into the administration's plans moving forward. It is expected that the Governor will address the crucial issues that are facing the state, and it will be an opportunity to reassure the residents of the state and inform them of his plans. This act indicates his dedication to transparency and good governance, allowing for more effective communication between the government and the governed. The address is likely to outline the strategies which are planned to be implemented in order to help solve the urgent concerns that are currently being faced within the state, and it is also expected that he will express his commitment to the security, welfare and future prosperity of the citizens of Rivers State. The anticipation of this address and the large number of people that turned out to welcome him indicates a strong desire among the population to be reassured, to have a clear idea of what is coming in the future, and also to express their confidence in the Governor's leadership.





