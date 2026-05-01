Rivers State Governor Fubara Receives Early Political Backing for 2027 Re-election

A coalition of APC stakeholders and political leaders in Rivers State have purchased and donated Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, signaling strong support for his re-election in 2027. The move reflects public confidence in his leadership and a desire for continuity in the state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is receiving significant early political support for the 2027 general elections. A coalition of All Progressives Congress ( APC ) stakeholders and other political leaders have collectively purchased and donated his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, signaling a strong desire for continuity in leadership within the state.

This initiative, revealed on Thursday by a delegation headed by Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a member of the House of Representatives representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency, stems from extensive consultations with elders and political figures across Rivers State. These consultations reportedly concluded that supporting Governor Fubara’s re-election is in the best interest of the people. Mr. Abiante emphasized that this gesture is a common practice in Nigerian politics, citing similar instances at both state and national levels.

He firmly stated that the support isn’t driven by financial influence but by genuine public confidence in Governor Fubara’s performance. He underscored that the people of Rivers State have clearly expressed their preference for continued leadership, pointing to tangible progress made under Fubara’s administration. These achievements include ongoing infrastructure projects, improved accessibility to previously isolated riverine communities, and the expansion of economic opportunities throughout the state.

Specifically, he highlighted the improved integration of areas like Andoni, previously hampered by poor connectivity, into the state’s economic framework, particularly within the burgeoning blue economy sector. The rehabilitation of crucial public facilities, such as the State Secretariat, and the implementation of welfare-focused programs were also cited as evidence of effective and purposeful governance. Beyond concrete policy outcomes, Mr. Abiante praised Governor Fubara’s leadership style, describing him as approachable and responsive to the needs and concerns of the citizenry.

He was adamant that the governor did not solicit or influence the purchase of the forms, asserting that the action was entirely voluntary and represented the collective will of the people.

“He did not send us. This is the voice of the people speaking through their leaders. We have come on their behalf,” he stated. The contributors across the state are anticipating Governor Fubara’s acceptance of their call to seek re-election, believing he cannot disregard the resources and support invested in his candidacy.

The formal presentation of the forms to Governor Fubara is scheduled for Friday, May 1st, and is expected to significantly influence the early political alignments in the lead-up to the 2027 elections in Rivers State. This show of support comes after a period of significant political upheaval in the state. Governor Fubara previously belonged to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but defected to the APC in December 2025, citing his desire to fully support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This defection was a direct consequence of a protracted political crisis rooted in a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The conflict deeply divided the Rivers State House of Assembly, creating factions aligned with either Mr. Wike or Governor Fubara.

The crisis escalated to the point where President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, temporarily suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and other elected officials for a period of six months. However, a peace agreement brokered by President Tinubu in June 2025 ultimately resolved the standoff, leading to the lifting of the emergency rule. Governor Fubara and other officials resumed their duties on September 18, 2025, following the restoration of constitutional governance in the state.

This recent display of support from APC stakeholders suggests a consolidation of power and a clear path towards Governor Fubara’s potential re-election bid, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of Rivers State





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Siminalayi Fubara Rivers State 2027 Elections APC Nyesom Wike Political Support Defection State Of Emergency

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