Rivers State Governor Fubara Pledges Inclusive Governance After Emergency Rule Lifted

In a statewide broadcast delivered in Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Fubara characterized the period as extraordinarily challenging but ultimately essential for restoring order and safeguarding the democratic foundations of Rivers State. He emphasized his decision, as governor, to adhere to the declaration and collaborate fully with President Tinubu and the National Assembly, prioritizing the overall peace and well-being of the state over personal or political advantages. Fubara highlighted his resistance to pressures aimed at contesting the constitutionality of the emergency declaration and associated measures implemented during this turbulent period. The governor further noted the crucial role played by President Tinubu in brokering peace among the key stakeholders, including himself, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, and the Rivers State House of Assembly. This process culminated in a collective resolve to move beyond past disagreements and embrace reconciliation, seen as paramount for the progress and welfare of the Rivers people. Fubara stated that the state can now anticipate a future characterized by greater peace and stability, recognizing the valuable lessons learned from the challenging experiences of the emergency period, which must guide future political interactions. He underscored the shared responsibility of the government, the State Assembly, political leaders, and all stakeholders to transcend differences and serve the common good of the people of Rivers State. Governor Fubara expressed his firm belief that peace and reconciliation must be a sustained and nurtured effort, achieved through shared responsibility and a genuine commitment to unity. He acknowledged the anxieties and concerns voiced during the peace process but assured residents that no irreparable damage had been caused, and that inclusivity would remain a core priority of his administration. Despite the political disruptions, Governor Fubara also pointed out the notable achievements of his administration in key sectors, including infrastructure, education, and healthcare, during the preceding two years. He reaffirmed his dedication to completing ongoing projects, revitalizing the state's economy, ensuring the safety and security of lives and property, and enhancing the overall welfare of the Rivers people. The governor expressed his profound gratitude to the people of Rivers State for their resilience, patience, and peaceful demeanor throughout the emergency period. He issued a call to all citizens of Rivers State, irrespective of their political affiliations, ethnic backgrounds, or religious beliefs, to unite in rebuilding the state and securing a future of dignity and progress. Additionally, Fubara extended his appreciation to President Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, members of the National and State Houses of Assembly, stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, women, and youths for their significant contributions to the restoration of peace. He urged the citizens to embrace this new phase as a fresh beginning, encouraging them to work collaboratively towards a stronger, more prosperous, and peaceful Rivers State. In his concluding remarks, he expressed gratitude to God for sustaining Rivers State and restoring peace and stability.





