Rivers State Governor Fubara Pledges Collaboration to Advance Rivers State

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has pledged to work harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly, emphasizing a commitment to the state's development after a period of emergency rule. The Governor expressed gratitude for the President's intervention and called for unity and reconciliation to build a stronger, more prosperous Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara , has committed to collaborative efforts with the Rivers State House of Assembly, aiming to revitalize the state's progress and accelerate its social and economic development. In a comprehensive statewide broadcast, Governor Fubara reflected on the recent period of emergency rule , describing it as a particularly demanding time for the state.

He emphasized his decision not to challenge the presidential declaration, driven by the belief that any sacrifice was justifiable to secure lasting peace within Rivers State. This stance underscores his dedication to stability and progress. Governor Fubara expressed his sincere appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his crucial intervention, which he characterized as 'fatherly,' and which successfully restored full democratic governance to Rivers State. He also acknowledged the contributions of key figures, including his political leader, former Governor Nyesom Wike, along with the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other stakeholders, all of whom played a vital role in maintaining peace. The Governor extended his gratitude to the Speaker and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for their cooperation, recognizing the importance of a united front in overcoming challenges. He acknowledged the concerns of his supporters, assuring them that opportunities remain and that not all that was perceived as lost was truly beyond recovery. He also stated that the expensive peace is still much more beneficial than a cheap war, further emphasizing the need for reconciliation and building a more prosperous Rivers State for all. Governor Fubara highlighted the achievements of his administration before the emergency rule and pledged to resume the funding of ongoing projects, ensuring their timely completion. This decision demonstrates his commitment to continuity and the delivery of promised development. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to working in the best interests of the state and thanked the people of Rivers State for their resilience, their peaceful conduct, and their prayers during the challenging period.\In a poignant reference to the six-month emergency rule imposed on March 18, 2025, Governor Fubara acknowledged the difficulties the state endured. He reiterated his personal decision to cooperate with the President and the National Assembly, motivated by the belief that peace and progress in Rivers State were paramount. This principled stand guided his actions. He further explained that he resisted pressures to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration and the suspension of democratic institutions, choosing instead to prioritize stability. During the six-month period, President Tinubu skillfully mediated the peace process. This effort saw all parties, including Governor Fubara, his predecessor Nyesom Wike, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, agree to reconcile and set aside their differences, driven by their commitment to the best interests of Rivers State. The Governor expressed his belief that the political crisis is over, with peace and stability returning to the state, albeit with the hard lessons learned during the period of emergency rule. Governor Fubara also declared that the responsibility now falls on the Government, State House of Assembly, political leaders, and stakeholders to prioritize the common good and the advancement of the people’s interests, reinforcing the need for collaborative efforts. He reiterated his gratitude to President Tinubu for his decisive interventions and for restoring full democratic governance in the state. He reaffirmed his loyalty and gratitude to the President for his kindness. \Governor Fubara addressed the concerns and uncertainties expressed by many, assuring them that opportunities remain. He reminded all about the importance of reconciliation, inclusiveness, and the value of a costly peace over the risk of a cheap war. He concluded his speech with a call to embrace the moment as a fresh beginning, to work together with renewed hope and determination to build a stronger, more peaceful, and prosperous Rivers State. The Governor assured that everyone would be carried along. He emphasized the notable achievements of his administration in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other key sectors over the last two years, affirming the administration’s commitment to sustained development. The Governor also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the people of Rivers State, to ensure the development in all sectors of the economy. He is determined to work towards achieving greatness in all sectors of the state. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Rivers State for their sacrifices and prayers during the challenges. He assured them that the state will be great again, and the administration will strive for the betterment of the state. Finally, the Governor used the statewide broadcast to reiterate his commitment to always put the interests of the state and its people first.





