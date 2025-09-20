Rivers State Governor Fubara Explains Decision to Cooperate with Tinubu During Suspension

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State clarifies his choice to cooperate with President Bola Tinubu during his suspension and the state of emergency. He emphasizes his commitment to sacrifice, national unity, and avoiding protracted legal battles for the benefit of Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara addressed the state on Friday, explaining his decision not to legally contest the six-month suspension and state of emergency imposed by President Bola Tinubu . He emphasized that his choice to cooperate with the President and the National Assembly stemmed from a deep-seated belief in sacrifice and the importance of national unity.

This decision, he stated, was made despite significant pressure from various quarters to challenge the constitutionality of the President's actions in court. Following his suspension, which was accompanied by a state of emergency, many Nigerians, including legal experts and political commentators, advocated for Fubara to seek legal redress. They argued that the actions taken by the President potentially overstepped constitutional boundaries and infringed upon the principles of democratic governance. However, Fubara, after careful consideration, opted for reconciliation and opted to serve out his suspension, prioritizing dialogue and seeking common ground with the federal government. This approach reflected his conviction that cooperation, though difficult, was ultimately the best path towards resolving the political crisis that had engulfed Rivers State. This crisis had also led to the dissolution of the Local Government Council Chairmen in the state and the appointment of caretaker committees. \Fubara's decision to cooperate, as he clarified in his address, was not a sign of weakness but rather a strategic choice informed by his understanding of the broader political landscape and his commitment to stability within Rivers State. He acknowledged the pressures he faced, including the temptation to seek legal recourse, but maintained that sacrificing personal grievances and prioritizing the greater good was crucial. He reiterated, in his address to the people of Rivers State, that he resisted the numerous calls to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of democratic institutions, and other actions taken during the tumultuous period. The Governor highlighted that this decision was not an easy one, but he firmly believed that the consequences of protracted legal battles would have been far more detrimental to the state, potentially exacerbating tensions and hindering progress. This approach, according to him, would have only worsened the situation. He emphasized his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Rivers State, stating that his primary objective was to ensure that the state could return to normalcy as quickly as possible and that essential government services remained uninterrupted. He specifically highlighted his belief in the importance of national unity and the necessity of working with the federal government to foster a harmonious relationship that would be beneficial for the state and its citizens. He also recognized the challenges faced by both the state and federal government and emphasized that it was only through cooperation that these issues could be overcome.\In his state-wide address announcing his resumption of duties, which followed the lifting of the state of emergency and his reinstatement by President Tinubu, Governor Fubara sought to reassure the citizens of Rivers State of his commitment to their well-being and the state's progress. He expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for his decision to lift the emergency rule and reinstate him as Governor. He also extended his appreciation to the people of Rivers State for their patience, understanding, and unwavering support during the period of the crisis. He then reaffirmed his commitment to delivering good governance, focusing on key areas such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment. He outlined his vision for a more prosperous and equitable Rivers State, one where every citizen would have access to opportunities and a better quality of life. Fubara's choice to cooperate was also influenced by his awareness of the socio-economic impact of prolonged political instability on the state and its people. He believed that legal challenges and confrontations would have significantly hampered economic activities, stalled development projects, and created uncertainty. He recognized the need to restore confidence in the government and create a stable environment conducive to investments and growth. He also pledged to work collaboratively with all stakeholders, including political parties, community leaders, and civil society organizations, to foster inclusive governance and promote unity. He concluded by expressing his optimism about the future of Rivers State and reiterating his determination to serve the people with dedication, integrity, and unwavering commitment





DailyPostNGR

