Rivers State Governor Fubara Announces End of Emergency Rule, Vows Reconciliation and Development

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State addresses the public following the end of a six-month emergency rule, expressing gratitude for President Tinubu's intervention and pledging commitment to peace, reconciliation, and infrastructural development. He calls for unity and collaboration to build a prosperous future for the state.

In a statewide address, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara marked the end of a six-month emergency rule in the state, describing the period as enormously challenging but stating the political crisis that necessitated the federal intervention is now resolved.

Speaking from the Government House in Port Harcourt after resuming office, the governor lauded President Bola Tinubu for his role in mediating peace among key stakeholders, including Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Fubara emphasized the return of peace and stability to Rivers State and pledged renewed dedication to reconciliation and effective governance. He outlined plans to finalize ongoing projects in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, aiming to revitalize the state's economy while fostering harmonious collaboration with the House of Assembly. Furthermore, he appealed to the citizens to set aside differences and join hands in building a more robust, peaceful, and prosperous Rivers State. The governor extended his gratitude to President Tinubu, the National Assembly, political leaders, religious groups, and the people of Rivers State for their patience and resilience throughout the emergency rule period. Prior to his address, the governor was warmly received by supporters upon his arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport, signaling the end of the emergency rule and the return to normalcy. \The governor's address underscored the challenges faced during the emergency rule, which was declared on March 18, 2025, due to an intense political crisis. He acknowledged the difficult six months and the pressures associated with the situation. Governor Fubara highlighted his decision to cooperate with the President and the National Assembly, driven by the belief that sacrifices were necessary to secure peace, stability, and progress for Rivers State. He resisted pressures to challenge the constitutionality of the emergency declaration, suspension of democratic institutions, and other actions taken during this period. Throughout the six-month period, President Tinubu successfully brokered a peace process involving all parties. Governor Fubara, along with key figures such as Nyesom Wike and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, agreed to embrace peace and reconciliation for the betterment of the state. Fubara affirmed his belief that the political crisis is now resolved and that peace and stability have returned, albeit with lessons learned from the emergency rule. He stressed the collective responsibility of the government, the State House of Assembly, political leaders, and stakeholders to overcome differences and prioritize the well-being of the people. \Governor Fubara expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for his fatherly intervention in resolving the political crisis and restoring full democratic governance to Rivers State. He reaffirmed his loyalty and gratitude to the President for his kindness. He addressed those who had expressed concerns and uncertainties regarding the peace process, assuring them that there remains ample opportunity for adjustments, reconciliation, and inclusivity. He emphasized the importance of embracing this moment as a fresh start and working together to build a stronger and more prosperous Rivers State. The governor pledged to continue working to ensure that everyone is included in the process. He reminded the public of the achievements of his administration in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other key sectors over the last two years, and he expressed his dedication to continuing these initiatives, highlighting the resilience and progress made despite the challenges. He called for unity and collaborative efforts to overcome past differences and focus on the future of the state. He stated that the government is committed to building a better future for Rivers State by working together with everyone. He also expressed his commitment to transparency and accountability in all governance matters, with a renewed focus on promoting development and progress for all citizens





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara Emergency Rule Political Crisis Reconciliation Development

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivers State Governor Fubara Declares Political Crisis Over, Pledges Reconciliation and DevelopmentGovernor Siminalayi Fubara, in a statewide address, announced the end of the political crisis in Rivers State following a six-month emergency rule. He thanked President Tinubu for mediating and promised to focus on reconciliation, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic revival.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Thanks President Tinubu for Reinstatement, Calls for UnityGovernor Sim Fubara of Rivers State expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his reinstatement after a six-month suspension. The governor also thanked key figures involved in resolving the political crisis and called for unity among citizens to rebuild the state and secure a future of progress.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Returns to Port Harcourt After Emergency LiftedGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has returned to Port Harcourt, following the lifting of the State of Emergency by President Bola Tinubu. The Governor's arrival was marked by a warm reception from supporters and a planned address to the state. The Governor chose to greet the people of Rivers State upon arrival, as well as providing the public with an update on the events.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Declares Political Crisis Over After Emergency RuleGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State addressed residents after the end of a six-month emergency rule, stating the political crisis is over. He thanked President Tinubu for mediating and pledged to focus on governance, completing projects, and fostering reconciliation. He urged citizens to unite for a stronger Rivers State.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Resumes Duties After Six MonthsRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has returned to the Government House in Port Harcourt after a six-month absence, greeted by enthusiastic supporters. He addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude and promising a state broadcast. His return follows the lifting of the emergency rule imposed by President Tinubu.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Pledges Collaboration to Advance Rivers StateGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has pledged to work harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly, emphasizing a commitment to the state's development after a period of emergency rule. The Governor expressed gratitude for the President's intervention and called for unity and reconciliation to build a stronger, more prosperous Rivers State.

Read more »