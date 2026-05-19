Rivers State Government ordered to pay outstanding salaries to affected teachers of Demonstration Secondary School, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt has delivered a landmark judgment ordering the Rivers State Government to pay all outstanding salaries to affected teachers of Demonstration Secondary School, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, starting from February 2016. The appellate court dismissed the State Government's appeal and granted the teachers' cross-appeal, directing the State Government and the university management to pay all unpaid salaries until full compliance with the judgment.

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt has delivered a landmark judgment ordering the Rivers State Government to pay all outstanding salaries to affected teachers of Demonstration Secondary School , Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, starting from February 2016.

The appellate court dismissed the State Government's appeal and granted the teachers' cross-appeal, directing the State Government and the university management to pay all unpaid salaries until full compliance with the judgment. The case involves the resumption of teachers' salaries after a directive by the then Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to stop their payments in 2016. The teachers appealed to the National Industrial Court, which declared the stoppage of salaries unlawful.

Following the court's decision, the affected workers approached the court for resolution





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Judgement Court Of Appeal Demonstration Secondary School Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education Unemployment Teachers Salaries Court Order National Industrial Court Appellate Court Rivers State Government

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