Rivers State APC Midwifery Competition Intensifies Ahead of 2027 Elections

The battle for control of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has sharpened with the recent screening of dozens of aspirants believed to be loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of the 2027 elections. The exercise was held at the party's secretariat in Port Harcourt, attended by security personnel from the police, and cleared Fubara's loyalists to proceed in the race for Assembly tickets.

The battle for control of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has intensified with the recent screening of dozens of aspirants believed to be loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of the 2027 elections.

The exercise was held on Saturday at the APC's secretariat in Port Harcourt and was attended by security personnel from the police. Despite earlier fears of intimidation, loyal aspirants successfully participated in the process and were reportedly cleared by the party's screening committee. The development comes after rumors of possible harassment to Fubara's loyalists due to the influence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who remains a dominant figure in Rivers politics.

However, the police confirmed that officers were present solely to maintain order and prevent any law and order breakdowns during the screening. At the end of the exercise, 32 aspirants believed to be loyal to Fubara were approved to proceed in the race for Assembly tickets. Prominent among them are former Obio/Akpor Local Government Chairman, Chijioke Ihunwo, and Victor Oko Jumbo, the Bonny Constituency representative in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Other cleared aspirants include Sokari Goodboy Sokari, Orubienimigha Adolphus Timothy, Tonye Briggs Ono, Samuel Reginald Sokari, Chime Egwuma Ezebalike, Emejim Wisdom Chiemele, Vincent Reuben Obu, Amua Isioma Henry, and Nnwoziri Chukwuemeka Bishop Best. Also screened were Fugbara Goodluck Ohaka, Kpeden Kenneth, Bobby Frank Abayomi, Weche Ndubuisi Raymond, Onyema Loveday Hechiaru, and Berebupakabo Isaac Sekibo. Other aspirants include Luke Mobene Eneriene, Bellor Kingsley Waite, Oba Fred Ajubolaka, Claudius Princewill, Cline Tamunodiepriye Abdurrazaq and Chigozie Emem, among others.

Meanwhile, for the governorship screening, APC governorship hopefuls appeared before the panel on Saturday, which included former governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, and Dax Alabo George. Both Chinda and George are considered allies of Wike. The recent developments in the Rivers State power struggle within the APC signify the emergence of a power contest ahead of the primaries





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