Rivers State APC Denies Allegations of Bias in Assembly Aspirant Screening

The All Progressives Congress (APC), the Rivers State Chapter, has refuted claims that their screening process for House of Assembly candidates was tainted by bias towards party supporters.

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress , APC, has denied allegations of being biased in the screening of assembly aspirants . The party responded to the speculation that loyalist to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, were favored and denied clearance to those perceived as supporters of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The party's Publicity Secretary, Chibuike Ikenga, stated this on Tuesday during a press conference held at the APC State Secretariat in Port Harcourt. He denied the allegations, describing them as misleading and unfair, adding that Wike is not a member of the APC and has no involvement in the screening process. The screening exercise was conducted peacefully and transparently, with 33 aspirants being cleared and 65 not qualifying for candidacy.

The state APC also established an appeal committee to review petitions from aggrieved aspirants, and the process proceeded smoothly without disruption





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Politics Rivers State All Progressives Congress Assembly Aspirants Screening Process Bias Allegations Allegations Of Bias Action Taken Response To Allegations

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