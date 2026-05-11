Rivers State APC Confirm Authenticity of Screening Committee Report Disqualifying 65 Aspirants and Clearing 33

The Rivers State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chibike Ikenga, has confirmed the authenticity of the screening committee's report, which disqualified 65 aspirants and cleared 33 aspirants. The report was released ahead of the party's primaries for the 2027 general elections, with 32 aspirants believed to be aligned with the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara being disqualified.

The Rivers State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress , APC , Chibike Ikenga, has confirmed the authenticity of the screening committee 's report, which disqualified 65 aspirants and cleared 33 aspirants.

The report was released ahead of the party's primaries for the 2027 general elections, with 32 aspirants believed to be aligned with the camp of Governor Siminalayi Fubara being disqualified. Ikenga made this confirmation on Monday while responding to questions in an interview on Channels Television's 'The Morning Brief'





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All Progressives Congress APC Rivers State Screening Committee Disqualification Primaries 2027 General Elections Governor Siminalayi Fubara

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