Rivers South-East Senatorial District Bye-election Materials Distributed Ahead of Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday’s Rivers South-East Senatorial District bye-election, with 858,573 registered voters expected to participate in the poll. The election is being conducted to fill the vacancy created by the death of former Senator Barry Mpigi, who represented the district until his death at a London hospital in February.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday’s Rivers South-East Senatorial District bye-election, with 858,573 registered voters expected to participate in the poll.

The election is being conducted to fill the vacancy created by the death of former Senator Barry Mpigi, who represented the district until his death at a London hospital in February. Sensitive election materials, including ballot papers and result sheets, were on Thursday inspected at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s zonal headquarters in Port Harcourt by representatives of participating political parties before distribution to designated locations





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