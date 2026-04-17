Rivers Police Bolster Security for 2026 JAMB UTME

Rivers State Police Command deploys personnel and resources to secure Computer-Based Test centres for the 2026 JAMB UTME, emphasizing safety, professionalism, and a crackdown on malpractice.

The Rivers State Police Command has taken decisive action to ensure the integrity and safety of candidates participating in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). In a proactive move, the command has deployed a significant number of its operatives to all designated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres throughout the state.

This comprehensive security operation is a direct mandate from the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, who has prioritized the smooth conduct of the examination. The deployment encompasses a strategic allocation of personnel, crucial operational assets, and vital intelligence resources. According to ASP Blessing Agabe, the Police Command spokesperson, this initiative is in strict adherence to the directives issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu. The overarching objective is to guarantee a secure and conducive environment for all candidates throughout the examination period. Agabe explicitly stated that every approved JAMB examination centre within Rivers State will be under robust security surveillance, leaving no room for compromise. The deployed officers have been thoroughly briefed and instructed to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism. They are expected to exhibit courteousness towards candidates and stakeholders while simultaneously maintaining a resolute stance against any form of security infraction or disruption. A key aspect of their mandate is the stringent prevention of examination malpractice, a persistent challenge in such high-stakes assessments. Furthermore, personnel are tasked with ensuring a high degree of orderliness at all UTME centres, thereby facilitating a focused and fair examination experience for everyone involved. This comprehensive security framework extends beyond the immediate examination halls, with officers collaborating closely with other relevant stakeholders. This collaborative effort aims to secure not only the examination venues themselves but also the surrounding areas and all access routes leading to these critical locations. To bolster this security net, enhanced patrol activities have been initiated, complemented by an intensified intelligence gathering operation to preempt any potential threats. Effective traffic control measures have also been put in place around the examination centres to manage movement and prevent congestion. CP Adepoju, in his message conveyed through ASP Agabe, has appealed for the full cooperation of candidates, their parents, and guardians. He emphasized the importance of adhering strictly to all examination guidelines and regulations. He issued a stern warning that any individual or group found attempting to compromise the integrity of the examination process will face the full force of the law and be prosecuted accordingly. The Commissioner reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Rivers State Police Command to the paramount duty of safeguarding lives and properties across the entire state. He urged all residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest security agencies, highlighting the crucial role of community partnership in maintaining peace and order. This multi-faceted approach underscores the command's dedication to ensuring that the 2026 UTME is conducted without incident and with the highest standards of fairness and security





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JAMB UTME Rivers State Police Security Deployment Examination Integrity Tertiary Education

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