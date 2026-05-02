Rivers NLC Demands Contributory Pension Scheme Termination

The Nigeria Labour Congress in Rivers State has called for the immediate termination of the state’s contributory pension scheme, citing concerns over transparency, funding, and retiree enrollment. The NLC chairman, Alex Agwanwor, advocates for a return to the traditional defined benefit scheme.

The labor landscape in Rivers State is currently marked by significant debate surrounding the state’s contributory pension scheme . Alex Agwanwor, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) in Rivers State , has publicly demanded the immediate cancellation of the scheme, advocating for a return to the traditionally defined benefit system.

This call stems from a series of concerns raised regarding the scheme’s transparency, operational procedures, and the state government’s adherence to its financial obligations. Specifically, Agwanwor points to a perceived lack of clarity in the scheme’s guidelines, making it difficult for workers and retirees to fully understand their rights and entitlements. A critical point of contention is the government’s failure to provide its mandated counterpart funding, a crucial component for the scheme’s sustainability and the secure payment of pensions.

This lack of funding raises serious questions about the long-term viability of the contributory pension scheme and its ability to adequately support retirees. Beyond the funding issue, the NLC chairman highlighted the absence of a properly constituted pensions board. This board is essential for overseeing the scheme’s administration, ensuring compliance with regulations, and addressing grievances from retirees. Without a functional board, the scheme operates with a significant oversight gap, potentially leading to mismanagement and inequitable treatment of pensioners.

Furthermore, Agwanwor expressed concern over the incomplete enrollment of retirees into the scheme, leaving many vulnerable and without the financial security they deserve. The NLC is also pushing for a resolution to the issue of exclusion of some local government workers from the verification portal, which has resulted in the unjust stoppage of their monthly salaries. This situation exacerbates the financial hardship faced by these workers and their families, particularly in the context of the current economic challenges.

The NLC believes that addressing this exclusion is vital to alleviate the economic burden on affected workers. Despite these criticisms, Agwanwor acknowledged and commended the Fubara administration for its positive strides in infrastructure development and its demonstrated commitment to workers’ welfare in other areas. This acknowledgement suggests a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue and a recognition of the government’s efforts to improve the overall well-being of the state’s workforce.

However, the NLC maintains that the issues surrounding the contributory pension scheme require urgent attention and a fundamental reassessment. The call for termination and a return to the defined benefit scheme reflects a deep-seated concern that the current system is failing to adequately protect the retirement savings and financial security of Rivers State workers.

The NLC’s position underscores the importance of transparency, accountability, and consistent funding in any pension scheme, and serves as a reminder that the welfare of retirees should be a top priority for any responsible government. The situation highlights a broader national conversation about pension reform and the need to ensure that retirement systems are sustainable, equitable, and capable of providing a dignified standard of living for all retirees





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