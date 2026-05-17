Rivers APC declares Wike allies winners of House of Reps primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has declared loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, winners of its House of Representatives primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo The APC has declared allies of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike winners of its House of Representatives primaries in Rivers, with Speaker Martin Amaewhule emerging unopposed in Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency I . The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has declared loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, winners of its House of Representatives primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Among the winners is the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, who emerged unopposed for Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency I. The primaries were conducted on Saturday across the 12 federal constituencies in Rivers amid an intensifying political rivalry between supporters of Mr Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers. The APC screening committee disqualified four aspirants believed to be loyal to Mr Fubara, including three serving members of the House of Representatives, ahead of the exercise.

The APC has remained evasive about Mr Fubara’s governorship screening, after he left the venue in Abuja visibly upset and refused to comment. The Chairman of the APC House of Representatives Primary Election Committee in Rivers State, Wahab Owokoniran, announced the results at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt late Saturday. Mr Owokoniran, who is also the pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, said the exercise was peaceful across the state.

Declaring the result for Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency I, Mr Owokoniran said Mr Amaewhule polled 17,968 votes as the sole aspirant. Rt Hon Martin Chike Amaewhule, having satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner. In Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, serving lawmaker Dumnamene Dekor defeated Israel Ngbuelo after polling 17,073 votes against 1,220.

Cyril Hart emerged winner for Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency after securing 7,203 votes to defeat Philemon Tombodiea, who scored 1,020 votes. Felix Nweke, the sole aspirant for Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, polled 18,605 votes to clinch the ticket. Other candidates returned by the APC in Rivers include Chukwuemele Obuzor for Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Federal Constituency, Fredrick Apiafi for Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency and Chibuzor Nwamaka for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency.

Joy Nyebuchi won the Ikwerre/Emuoha Federal Constituency primary after defeating Lawrence Ogbor, while Blessing Amadi emerged unopposed for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency I. Linda Steward won the Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency ticket after defeating Tekena Ikaki, while Solomon Bob emerged unopposed for Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency





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Rivers APC House Of Representatives Primaries Minister Of The Federal Capital Territory Wike Allies Speaker Martin Amaewhule Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency I Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency Ikwerre/Emuoha Federal Constituency Port Harcourt Federal Constituency I Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency

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