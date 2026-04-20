Rising Insecurity on Nigerian Waterways: Passengers Abducted in Calabar-Oron Ferry Ambush

Armed gunmen have abducted a group of ferry passengers traveling between Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, highlighting the growing danger on Nigeria's inland waterways.

A harrowing security incident unfolded on Friday when a group of unidentified gunmen launched a coordinated ambush on a commercial ferry vessel. The vessel was navigating the vital maritime corridor between Calabar in Cross River State and Oron in Akwa Ibom State. According to reports provided by the News Agency of Nigeria , citing an anonymous naval source, the armed assailants intercepted the boat mid-transit, forced it to halt, and subsequently abducted the passengers on board.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local communities and sparked renewed concerns regarding the safety of Nigeria's inland waterways, which have increasingly become hotbeds for criminal activity as land-based transportation routes continue to deteriorate. The Cross River State Police Command officially confirmed the abduction in a formal statement released to the media on Monday. Sunday Eitokpah, an Assistant Superintendent of Police and the command spokesperson, stated that the authorities have launched comprehensive search-and-rescue operations. These tactical efforts involve multiple security agencies working in tandem to track the kidnappers and secure the safe release of the abducted passengers. Mr. Eitokpah emphasized that the police are committed to the swift apprehension of the perpetrators, though he stopped short of disclosing the exact number of victims or the current whereabouts of the hostages, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing rescue mission. The reliance on water travel has skyrocketed in the region due to the persistent state of disrepair of the Calabar-Itu Federal Highway, which has been plagued by years of neglect and construction delays, making it nearly impassable for many commuters and commercial vehicles. The surge in kidnappings across Nigerian maritime corridors is reflective of a broader, systemic crisis of insecurity that has been gripping various parts of the country. For many citizens, the Calabar-Oron waterway has served as a lifeline, yet it has now become a dangerous trap for those simply attempting to conduct their daily business or visit family members. The rise of abduction for ransom as a lucrative business model for criminal gangs has expanded its reach to include almost everyone in society, ranging from students and teachers to local clerics and business professionals. Experts argue that the desperation caused by economic instability, combined with the lack of adequate security surveillance on these expansive waterways, has empowered criminal factions to operate with relative impunity. As the government grapples with how to secure these routes, citizens remain caught in the middle, facing the impossible choice between navigating crumbling, dangerous highways or risking their lives on the high seas. This latest abduction underscores the urgent need for a more robust national strategy to reclaim public infrastructure and restore the fundamental right to safe passage for all Nigerians





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Nigeria Abduction Inland Waterways Security Cross River

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