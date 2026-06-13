Rising Drug Abuse in Nigeria: Experts Warn of Insufficient Interventions

The consumption of illicit drugs and pharmaceutical substances is on the rise in Nigeria, driven by worsening economic conditions, increasing availability of narcotics, and gaps in enforcement and rehabilitation systems. Experts warn that current interventions remain insufficient to curb the spread of drug abuse, particularly among young people.

Abuse of illicit drugs and pharmaceutical substances is on the rise across the country due to worsening economic conditions , increasing availability of narcotics, and gaps in enforcement and rehabilitation systems.

The consumption of substances including cannabis, tramadol, codeine-based syrups, methamphetamine, and other psychoactive drugs has increased among youths and working-age adults in Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, and rural communities. Drug abuse is clinically categorised as a substance use disorder and involves a compulsive pattern of substance use despite severe physical, emotional, or social consequences. It encompasses a wide range of chemical substances, including illicit drugs and prescription medications.

The World Health Organisation says the harmful use of alcohol results in 3.3 million deaths each year, while the global health body added that, on average, every person in the world aged 15 years or older consumes about 6.2 litres of pure alcohol annually. The organisation also disclosed that no fewer than 15.3 million people globally have drug use disorders. In Nigeria, stakeholders have warned that current interventions remain insufficient to curb the spread of drug abuse.

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have linked the surge to increased trafficking routes, distribution networks, and growing domestic consumption, particularly among young people. Nigeria remains one of the countries most affected by drug use in West Africa, according to data from the UNODC, which has also warned of the rise of synthetic drug markets across the region.

Experts have identified the current economic situation as a major factor driving drug use, particularly among youths facing limited employment opportunities and the rising cost of living. They revealed that pharmacists and drug vendors across the country have reported increased demand for sedatives, opioid-based painkillers, and codeine-containing cough syrups despite regulatory restrictions on their circulation. The Federal Government raised the alarm over the rising trend of drug abuse, particularly among young Nigerians, and called for coordinated and sustained action.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, disclosed that an estimated 14.6 million Nigerians engaged in the non-medical use of substances such as cannabis and tramadol, according to the 2018 National Drug Use Survey. She added that the ministry, in collaboration with the UNODC, WHO, NDLEA, civil society organisations, and implementing partners, was fully committed to implementing evidence-based strategies for drug prevention, treatment, and recovery.

The Medication-Assisted Treatment intervention has been rolled out and kick-started as a pilot in one of four selected states, to be cascaded across the country in due course. Combating drug abuse requires multi-sectoral collaboration, from health and education to law enforcement, community leadership, faith-based organisations, and families, who are often the first to notice the signs of addiction





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drug Abuse Nigeria Illicit Drugs Pharmaceutical Substances Economic Conditions Trafficking Routes Distribution Networks Synthetic Drug Markets Medication-Assisted Treatment Multi-Sectoral Collaboration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Denies LPG Export Claims Amid Rising Prices and Supply ShortagesThe Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources has denied allegations that locally produced cooking gas is being exported, insisting a ban on LPG exports remains in force. The denial follows retailer concerns about supply shortages and high prices, which they attribute to limited availability and alleged exports. The government maintains the ban is enforced, but retailers report excruciating difficulty accessing product. A new Seplat facility promises supply relief by July. Meanwhile, the gas minister stresses the need to translate Nigeria's gas abundance into accessibility through improved distribution and infrastructure.

Read more »

Nigerian Households Abandon Pay‑TV Decoders for Smart‑TV Streaming Amid Rising CostsRising subscription fees, erratic electricity and expanding internet access are prompting Nigerians to discard satellite decoders and embrace smart‑TV and streaming platforms, a shift reflected in MultiChoice's subscriber losses and doubled data usage.

Read more »

Menopause and bone health: Experts call for awareness and early intervention in NigeriaA medical expert highlights how menopause affects bone health, increasing osteoporosis risk, and urges early screening and lifestyle changes to prevent fractures.

Read more »

Protest Enters Third Day in Abuja Over Rising InsecurityDemonstrators in Abuja have blocked a major route, calling on the government to address insecurity and protect lives and property.

Read more »