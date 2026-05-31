Rising Cooking Gas Prices Defy Increased Domestic Production in Nigeria

Despite a significant rise in domestic LPG production and a decline in imports, cooking gas prices in Nigeria have surged to record highs, reaching N2,000 per kilogramme. Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority shows local supply now dominates, yet supply chain bottlenecks and scarcity persist, forcing households to revert to charcoal and firewood. Major gas infrastructure projects are near completion, but stakeholders warn that without solving distribution challenges, increased production alone will not lower consumer prices. The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers has raised alarms over the crisis, citing unsustainable costs for both marketers and consumers.

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, commonly known as cooking gas, has continued its upward trajectory across Nigeria despite a notable increase in domestic production and a reduction in imports.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority indicates that local production from refineries and gas processing plants constituted the majority of the nation's LPG supply between April 2025 and April 2026, lessening reliance on imported volumes. However, this surge in domestic supply has failed to lower consumer prices, with costs soaring to as high as N2,000 per kilogramme in certain regions.

According to NMDPRA statistics, average daily domestic LPG supply fluctuated between 3,300 and 4,500 tonnes during the review period. In March and April 2026, local supply hit 4,500 tonnes per day, making up the bulk of national LPG availability.

Meanwhile, imports by oil marketing companies dropped significantly, falling to just 200 tonnes per day in March 2026 compared to 1,600 tonnes per day in November 2025 and 1,500 tonnes per day in December 2025. Total average daily LPG supply ranged from 4,200 to 5,200 tonnes, peaking at 5,200 tonnes per day in December 2025 before declining to 4,500 tonnes by April 2026.

The consistent domestic contribution has been attributed to enhanced output from gas processing facilities and expanded refining capacity, including supplies linked to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. Despite these gains, cooking gas, which retailed for less than N1,000 per kilogramme in many areas months ago, now commands approximately N2,000 per kilogramme, varying by location. Marketers point to supply chain disruptions and localized scarcity as contributing factors, noting difficulties in sourcing the product in some neighborhood markets.

The persistent rise in LPG prices has compelled numerous households to revert to alternative cooking fuels such as charcoal and firewood, prompting concerns about setbacks in clean energy adoption and environmental sustainability. Concurrently, NMDPRA data reveals that major gas infrastructure projects aimed at improving nationwide gas transportation are nearing completion.

Information from the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company shows that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Project is 93.40 percent complete, the OB3 River Niger Crossing is 93.88 percent done, the ELPS Midline Compressor Project has reached 94.45 percent completion, and the Odidi-Warri Expansion Project stands at 70.28 percent complete. The Escravos-Odidi project remains in early stages at 17.49 percent completion.

NGIC has described the AKK, OB3, and ELPS projects as almost complete, suggesting these facilities could soon enhance gas transportation capacity across the country. It is anticipated that the completion of these projects, coupled with rising domestic LPG production, might further curtail import dependence and improve product availability.

However, stakeholders emphasize that without addressing distribution bottlenecks and other market challenges, increased local production alone may not alleviate the financial strain of high cooking gas prices on consumers. This situation arises as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to deepen domestic gas utilization and bolster energy security. The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers has voiced alarm over erratic supply and escalating LPG costs, warning of potential scarcity and heightened hardship for millions of Nigerians.

The association reports that marketers currently pay between N25.2 million and N26.2 million for 20 metric tonnes of LPG. In a statement signed by National President Edu Inyang and Executive Secretary Mr Bassey Essien, NALPGAM characterized the development as sad and rather very pathetic, noting that citizens are now compelled to purchase cooking gas at prohibitive costs exceeding N1,500 per kilogramme while marketers pay up to N26,200,000 for 20 metric tonnes.

The association cautioned that if the situation remains unchecked, citizens might protest at gas filling stations. It described the crisis as causing immense hardship for households, small businesses, food vendors, and low-income families dependent on LPG for daily cooking and livelihood. NALPGAM warned that the crisis is undermining years of progress achieved through federal government policies and investments aimed at expanding LPG penetration and promoting clean cooking energy





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LPG Price Surge Domestic Production NMDPRA NALPGAM Cooking Gas Crisis Gas Infrastructure Projects AKK Pipeline Supply Chain Challenges Clean Cooking Energy Nigeria Energy Security

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