South West ADC Denies Rift, Reaffirms Support for Atiku Ahead of 2027

The African Democratic Congress in the South West has dismissed reports of an internal crisis and denied holding a virtual meeting with presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on September 5, 2026.

The African Democratic Congress in the South West has dismissed reports of an internal crisis in the zone and reaffirmed its support for the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The zonal leadership also denied holding a virtual meeting with Atiku on September 5 to resolve an alleged leadership disagreement, describing reports of the meeting as false and fabricated. In a statement issued on Monday and signed by the South West National Vice Chairman, Akin Omole, and the six state chairmen, the party said there was no rift, division or leadership crisis within ADC South West.

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The leaders said the zonal leadership and state chairmen remained united in their determination to strengthen the party structures and secure electoral victories across the region. The statement said: We fully support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the party presidential candidate.

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ADC Leaders Reaffirm Support For Atiku Abubakar

We recognise his leadership, political experience and national vision, and remain committed to working closely with him, the National Working Committee, National Chairman Senator David Mark, National Secretary Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and other stakeholders to deliver a historic victory in 2027. The leadership also reaffirmed its confidence in Aregbesola political coordination across the South West, insisting that consultations among party stakeholders should not be interpreted as evidence of discord.

It explained that a meeting held in Ibadan on September 4, 2026, was convened to develop strategies for strengthening the party structures and securing the region for Atiku and other ADC candidates in the 2027 elections. According to the statement, the meeting focused on political strategy, grassroots mobilisation, stakeholder engagement and organisational coordination. It was not a meeting against the presidential candidate, the national leadership or any individual within the party, the leaders said.

They further rejected claims that a virtual meeting with Atiku was held the following day to address an alleged internal crisis. The statement said: The ADC South West leadership categorically states that there was no virtual meeting with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on 5th September 2026. Any claim that such a meeting took place, or that it was held to resolve an alleged internal crisis, is false and fabricated.

Zonal Leadership Denies Alleged Virtual Meeting Claims

The party described the reports as a deliberate attempt by political opponents to sow discord and weaken its growing cohesion, urging members and supporters to disregard what it called divisive narratives. It added: For the avoidance of doubt, we stand solidly with our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. There is no disagreement, hostility or division between the South West leadership and our presidential candidate.

The leaders maintained that political consultations and strategic meetings were normal features of a growing political party and should be viewed as efforts to strengthen the ADC ahead of the elections. They said the zonal leadership, state chairmen, candidates and other stakeholders remained one political family with one collective responsibility. The statement also disclosed that the party was intensifying grassroots mobilisation, voter engagement, membership expansion and the consolidation of its structures across the six South West states.

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It said the objective was to deliver victories for ADC candidates in the presidential, governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and state House of Assembly elections in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states. The leaders urged party members, supporters and the public not to be distracted by narratives designed to create suspicion or division. They said the party remained focused, united and determined.

Political Parties Consolidate Structures Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The renewed declaration of support comes as political parties begin consolidating their structures and managing internal alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections. The ADC has emerged as a platform for opposition political consultations, with the party national leadership and presidential campaign structure expected to coordinate its mobilisation efforts across the country.

The South West, comprising Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states, remains a politically significant region in the contest for national power, making cohesion among party leaders and grassroots structures central to the ADC electoral strategy. Reiterating its position, the zonal leadership declared: ADC is united. There is no rift. There is no division.

We are working together to deliver the South West for Atiku Abubakar and all ADC candidates in 2027. One party. One family. One mission. Victory in 2027.