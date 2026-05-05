Rhodes-Vivour Confirms Commitment to ADC, Dismisses APC Allegations

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, former Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, has reaffirmed his dedication to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and refuted claims of seeking deals with the ruling APC, outlining plans to strengthen the opposition’s grassroots presence.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour , the former Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State , has definitively addressed speculation about his political future, confirming his unwavering commitment to the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

Speaking on Tuesday, Rhodes-Vivour acknowledged the dynamic nature of Nigerian politics, noting the recent movement of several political figures to different parties. He characterized the current opposition landscape as a period of significant change and considerable pressure, recognizing the difficult choices faced by those seeking alternative platforms. He expressed respect for colleagues who have chosen to pursue different paths, emphasizing that their decisions are made in challenging circumstances and should not be subject to judgment.

He underscored the shared goal of a better Nigeria, even as individual political strategies diverge. Rhodes-Vivour was emphatic that his decision to remain with the ADC is not a matter of expediency but stems from a profound belief in the party’s potential to offer a genuine alternative to the Nigerian electorate. He highlighted a consistent pattern throughout his political career of shifting affiliations only when previous platforms no longer aligned with his fundamental values.

He cited his transitions from KOWA to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and subsequently to the Labour Party as evidence of this principled approach. He stated clearly, “I want to make it clear that I am staying in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). It is the platform we have built, the ground we have fought on, and the vehicle that can take us to victory.

It is not because it is the convenient choice, or that the political winds are blowing in our favour, but because of what brought me here and because of what was paid for me to be here. ” He reiterated that his political journey has been driven by conviction, not comfort, and that he has consistently prioritized principle over personal gain.

The architect-turned-politician directly addressed persistent allegations of seeking accommodation with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, unequivocally denying any such dealings. He asserted that he has consistently rejected substantial financial incentives and advantageous agreements offered by the APC to safeguard his integrity.

“I have never compromised with the APC in Lagos. Not when it was convenient. Not when agreements were put on the table. Not when billions were placed before me.

I walked away then, and I would walk away again. That is who I am,” he declared. Looking ahead, Rhodes-Vivour revealed ongoing efforts to bolster the opposition’s grassroots organization. He explained that significant work is underway at the ward level across various local government areas in Lagos State to foster a more unified and effective opposition force in preparation for the upcoming elections.

This includes strengthening party structures and mobilizing support at the local level, aiming for a more coordinated and impactful campaign. He believes that a strong grassroots presence is crucial for achieving electoral success and providing a viable alternative for the people of Lagos State. The focus is on building a sustainable political movement rooted in local communities and driven by the needs and aspirations of the citizenry.

He emphasized the importance of consistent engagement with voters and addressing their concerns to build trust and garner support





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