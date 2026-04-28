Rhodes-Vivour Calls for End to 'Baba Sope Criminality' in Lagos, Advocates for Accountable Governance

Former Lagos Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, criticizes perceived political manipulation in Lagos State and calls for a governor accountable to the people, particularly in light of reports surrounding Governor Sanwo-Olu's health.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour , a prominent figure in Lagos State politics and the former Labour Party candidate for governor, has issued a strong statement regarding the future of governance in the state, specifically targeting what he terms 'baba sope criminality' and advocating for a shift towards greater accountability and citizen control.

His remarks come amidst circulating reports suggesting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu may be compelled to resign due to health concerns – claims the Lagos State government has vehemently denied. However, Rhodes-Vivour’s response transcends the immediate issue of the governor’s health, focusing instead on the broader principle of democratic agency and the dangers of concentrated political power. He argues that the decision of who leads Lagos State rests solely with its residents, not with a select few individuals operating behind closed doors.

Rhodes-Vivour’s critique centers on what he perceives as a pattern of manipulation and control exerted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and, specifically, the President, over the political landscape of Lagos. He believes the assumption that the APC can dictate who governs or when a governor should be removed – based on the whims or perceived needs of a single person and a group he labels 'kleptocrats' – is deeply disrespectful to the people of Lagos.

This sentiment, he asserts, is no longer acceptable and must be actively challenged. He emphasizes the fundamental right of Lagosians to not only choose their leaders but also to determine when they have lost confidence in those leaders. The use of the hashtag #OurLagos underscores his commitment to reclaiming the state for its citizens and prioritizing their interests above all else.

He frames the upcoming 2027 gubernatorial election as a pivotal moment to dismantle this perceived system of control and establish a truly accountable government. The core of his argument is a demand for a return to genuine democratic principles, where the will of the people is paramount and political decisions are made transparently and in the best interests of all Lagosians, not just a privileged few.

He articulated his position through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), directly addressing the APC and the President. His message is a clear call to action, urging Lagos residents to actively participate in the political process and reject any attempts to undermine their democratic rights. Rhodes-Vivour’s use of the term 'baba sope criminality' is particularly pointed, suggesting a system of governance characterized by secretive dealings, corruption, and a disregard for the rule of law.

The phrase itself implies a level of arrogance and impunity, where decisions are made by a select group without any meaningful consultation or accountability. His vision for Lagos is one where the governor is 'beholden to the people,' meaning directly answerable to their needs and concerns, and operates with complete transparency. This stance positions him as a strong advocate for political reform and a potential challenger to the established order in the 2027 elections.

The underlying message is a plea for a more inclusive and democratic Lagos, where the voices of all citizens are heard and respected, and where political power is exercised responsibly and ethically. He is essentially laying the groundwork for a campaign built on the principles of accountability, transparency, and citizen empowerment, aiming to mobilize voters who feel disenfranchised by the current political system and are eager for a change





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Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu APC Accountability Governance 2027 Elections

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