Mazi Franklin Ngoforo of RHGN criticizes Nyesom Wike for seeking control over President Tinubu's campaign in Imo, calling it an insult to Ndigbo's political dignity and heritage.

Mazi Franklin Ngoforo, the Deputy National Leader (South-East) of the Renewed Hope for Greater Nigeria, has issued a sharp rebuke against Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, regarding the minister's recent political assertions. Ngoforo characterized Wike's reported demand to oversee President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign in Imo State as a grave insult to the people of the state and the broader Igbo nation. This condemnation was formally communicated in a statement issued to journalists in Owerri on Friday.

Condemnation of External Political Interference

The RHGN chieftain described Wike's posture as condescending, arguing that it falsely portrayed Imo State as politically barren and devoid of indigenous leadership capacity. Ngoforo stated that the FCT Minister's remarks constituted one of the worst affronts suffered by the Igbo nation since the return to democratic rule in 1999. He emphasized that such actions were creating more enemies than allies for President Tinubu within the region.

Also read FCT Minister Wike Seeks Imo and Kwara for 2027 Presidential Campaign

Ngoforo insisted that while the Renewed Hope for Greater Nigeria remains firmly committed to the President's re-election, the political sovereignty and self-respect of the Imo people are non-negotiable. He warned that there were legitimate grounds to suspect Wike of working to undermine the President's electoral fortunes in the South-East by engaging in what he described as political intimidation.

Highlighting Imo's Political and Intellectual Heritage

Questioning the rationale behind an outsider seeking to dictate political affairs in Imo, Ngoforo highlighted the state's rich pedigree of producing eminent national figures and captains of industry. He cited several prominent individuals to prove the state's enduring political and intellectual capital, including K.O. Mbadiwe, Mbonu Ojike, and the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. Ngoforo also mentioned Chief Tony Ezenna, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, and Hon. D.K. Onwenu, who once represented Port Harcourt in the House of Representatives.

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Further listing notable figures to underscore the depth of local leadership, the RHGN leader included Mazi Ralph Obioha and Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu. These citations served to reinforce the argument that Imo State possesses the maturity and leadership capacity to make its own electoral decisions without external direction. Ngoforo declared that no individual can claim ownership of the state's political destiny, asserting that the South-East will resist any attempt by outsiders to assume the role of colonial masters over their political space.

Allegations of Hostility and Political Rivalry

The RHGN leader further accused Wike of harbouring a longstanding hostility toward Igbo interests, pointing to his alleged role in the rift involving his kinsman and political benefactor, Senator John Azuta-Mbata. Ngoforo alleged that Wike backed moves by Ogbakor Ikwerre to ostracise Azuta-Mbata simply for openly identifying with his Igbo ancestry. He described this episode as unbecoming of a true leader and indicative of a desire for domination rather than genuine partnership.

These allegations were made against the backdrop of Wike's recent public statements at a Rainbow Coalition town hall meeting in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State. During that event on Wednesday, Wike had requested President Bola Tinubu and the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul'aziz Yari, to assign him responsibility for mobilising political support for the President's re-election in Imo and Kwara States ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ongoing Tensions and Future Political Implications

Wike had expressed confidence in his ability to expand the ruling party's political influence beyond his immediate political base, stating he was ready to take on the political task in the two states and deliver them for the President. He cited reports of political challenges in the region as justification for his willingness to intervene. However, this move has intensified existing tensions, as Wike is locked in a supremacy battle with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who has repeatedly stated there is no Rainbow Coalition in the state.

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Ngoforo reaffirmed the group's support for President Tinubu, noting that RHGN members were actively mobilising voters across Imo communities to consolidate support for the Renewed Hope agenda. However, he cautioned that the state's loyalty to the President must not be mistaken for an endorsement of external political interference. The situation highlights the complex dynamics of Nigerian politics, where regional pride and national alignment often intersect in contentious ways.