RFLD Inaugurates Dakar Office with High-Level Consultation on Protecting West African Women Human Rights Defenders

The Réseau des Femmes Leaders pour le Développement (RFLD) launched its Dakar regional office with a critical Afro-feminist consultation focused on safeguarding Women Human Rights Defenders across West Africa. The event convened defenders from the Sahel, Senegalese feminist groups, donors, diplomats, and human rights experts to foster direct collaboration and strengthen protection frameworks in the region.

On June 16, 2026, the Réseau des Femmes Leaders pour le Développement ( RFLD ) held a high-level Afro-feminist consultation titled "Solidarity, Protection and Lineage of Resistance" at its newly inaugurated Dakar office.

The event focused on enhancing the protection of Women Human Rights Defenders (WHRDs) across West Africa, bringing together approximately thirty key stakeholders. These included WHRDs from Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea, and Senegal, alongside senior feminist civil society organizations, institutional donors like GIZ and Sida, diplomatic missions, Senegalese government representatives, and independent experts.

The consultation served as the operational launch of RFLD's regional architecture in West Africa, emphasizing the importance of a sustained, country-level presence to effectively engage with institutional actors such as the United Nations, governments, and diplomats. The Dakar office, located in a central corridor near these entities, is strategically positioned to facilitate direct, real-time collaboration on protection strategies. The gathering featured prominent figures including Hon.

Prof. Remy Ngoy Lumbu, ACHPR Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, Mr. Naji Moulay Lahsen of CIDH Sahel and North Africa, and senior experts like Mme Hannah Forster and Pr. Mabassa Fall. The consultation aimed to model an effective working space where diverse actors shaping the protection environment for WHRDs could engage substantively, bridging regional contexts from the Sahel to North Africa and integrating diplomatic, multilateral, and grassroots perspectives





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RFLD Women Human Rights Defenders West Africa Afro-Feminism Protection Dakar Consultation Civil Society GIZ Sida

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