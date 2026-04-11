Rewind: 2013 Protest Led by Buhari, Tinubu, and el-Rufai Calls for Jega's Resignation

In 2013, key figures including Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, and Nasir el-Rufai led a protest against INEC over the Anambra governorship election outcome, demanding the resignation of the INEC chairman, Attahiru Jega. The protest highlighted concerns about electoral malpractice and set the stage for subsequent political shifts.

On November 29, 2013, a significant protest unfolded in Abuja, Nigeria , spearheaded by key figures of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ). The demonstration targeted the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) headquarters, fueled by dissatisfaction over the results of the Anambra governorship election held earlier that month.

William Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had been declared the winner, succeeding Peter Obi, with a substantial lead over the candidates from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC. The APC leaders, however, alleged widespread rigging and electoral malpractice, leading them to demand the resignation of Attahiru Jega, then chairman of INEC. This protest served as a potent display of political maneuvering and the growing discontent with the electoral process, setting the stage for the dramatic political shifts that would follow in subsequent years. The march, which began from the APC national secretariat, saw prominent APC figures at the forefront, including Muhammadu Buhari, Bisi Akande, Bola Tinubu, Ogbonnaya Onu, and Nasir el-Rufai. The protesters, who included then-governors Ibikunle Amosun and Kayode Fayemi, covered a distance of approximately five kilometers, making their way to the INEC headquarters, where they sought to voice their grievances directly to the electoral body.\The protest involved a large number of APC supporters who carried brooms, the party's symbol, and held placards with messages such as “Cancel Anambra Governorship Election Now” and “Anambra Election: Jega, not the INEC Messiah, Resign Now.” Security forces responded to the protest, setting up barricades and blocking access to the INEC gate. The protesters, initially stopped by police, eventually managed to get close to the INEC headquarters before being stopped by security forces aided by an armored vehicle. A rally was held near the INEC gate, during which party officials submitted a protest letter outlining their demands. Bisi Akande, in a statement, characterized the protest as a reaction against electoral malpractice, while Muhammadu Buhari stated that the party wanted the election to be canceled and a new one conducted. Tinubu was particularly critical of INEC, calling for the immediate dissolution of the commission and demanding Jega's resignation. He said, 'We are determined for liberty — to liberate Nigeria, to change election thievery, change the electoral fraud, to change the institution here. Jega cannot manage the people, he should resign immediately.' Ogbonnaya Onu also emphasized the party's commitment to free and fair elections, and Dino Melaye, then a vocal figure in the APC, stated his belief that electoral reforms would fundamentally transform the country. The demonstration concluded after the APC submitted its protest letter to INEC.\The repercussions of this protest and the broader issues it highlighted resonated throughout the Nigerian political landscape. The APC, galvanized by the events, would go on to win the presidential election in 2015, marking a significant turning point in the country's political history. The protest and the subsequent victory underscored the importance of electoral reforms and the constant struggle to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. The narratives shared by key political figures during the protest painted a picture of a broken system and highlighted the urgency of addressing the perceived flaws in the electoral system. The protest also demonstrated the power of public displays of discontent in shaping political outcomes and influencing public opinion. The participation of prominent political figures, who later occupied key positions in the government, gave the protest added weight and legitimacy. The event underscored the underlying divisions and rivalries within the Nigerian political space. The march reflected the complex dynamics of Nigerian politics and the ongoing quest for free and fair elections, which is integral to the country's democratic development





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