Revision of Nigeria's Telecommunications Policy Awaited for Complex Challenges

Speaking at the workshop, Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, highlighted that Nigeria's telecommunications sector has evolved from a liberalisation phase dominated by limited telephone access and market reforms to an advanced digital ecosystem driven by broadband, artificial intelligence, 5G, satellite broadband, cloud infrastructure, and digital services. Hadiza Bala Usman, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Coordination and head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit, described telecommunications as an enabling platform that underpins virtually every sector of national life, including digital trade, fintech, education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and public service delivery.

Nigeria’s telecommunications stakeholders, regulators, and policymakers have called for a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s telecommunications policy framework to align it with emerging technologies, digital economy ambitions, and broader national development objectives.

This call came on Tuesday at the National Telecommunications Policy Review Workshop organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in Lagos to review the implementation of the National Telecommunications Policy 2000 and develop a forward-looking policy framework for the sector. The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said the sector had evolved far beyond the assumptions that shaped the National Telecommunications Policy 2000 and now faces more complex challenges, including fibre cuts, infrastructure vandalism, high energy costs, multiple taxation, permitting delays, and persistent rural connectivity gaps.

Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit, described telecommunications as an enabling platform that underpins virtually every sector of national life, including digital trade, fintech, education, healthcare, agriculture, security, and public service delivery. She urged stronger collaboration among federal and sub-national governments, regulators, operators, investors, and other stakeholders to address bottlenecks such as rights of way, taxation, digital inclusion, infrastructure deployment, and cybersecurity





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Policy & Regulations Public Administration Telecommunications Policy Framework Policy Review Challenges Investment Digital Economy Broadband Expansion Governance Collaboration Process Review Implementation Roadmap

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