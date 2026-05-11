Reuben Fasoranti Calls for Unity in Pan-Yoruba Organisation, Afenifere

Afenifere leader calls for unity, urging members to put aside differences for the sake of the Yoruba people, and shares his personal experiences and political philosophy with the younger generation.

The National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere , Pa Reuben Fasoranti , has appealed that all must be done to ensure that the group remains indivisible.

Fasoranti, who stated this on Monday during the celebration of his centenary birthday, urged members to put aside their differences for the unity of the group. According to the elder statesman, Afenifere must endeavour to speak with one voice, stressing that the house built together for the Yoruba people remains one. While stating that a centenary is a long journey, Fasoranti disclosed that he has witnessed colonial rule, independence, war, and peace.

“Life has not been without pain. I have buried my beloved wife, Oladiwura, and I have lost two of my daughters. The weight of those losses is heavy, and there are days the sorrow feels fresh. But in all of it, I have held on to God.

He has been my strength, my comfort, and my anchor.

“The Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away; blessed be the name of the Lord. ’ That has been my song, and it still is.

“In politics, I chose to serve, not to take. Afenifere taught me that leadership is sacrifice. A politician with a large heart bears no grudge. I held office without bitterness, and I leave office with clean hands. That is the example I want the younger generation to follow.





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Afenifere Reuben Fasoranti Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Organisation Unity Colonial Rule Independence War Peace God Political Philosophy

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