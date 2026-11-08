Governors Zulum and Idris Inaugurate APC Campaign Councils, Urge Grassroots Mobilisation for 2027

Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno and Nasir Idris of Kebbi have inaugurated APC campaign councils, calling for unity, reconciliation of aggrieved members, and intensified grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno and Nasir Idris of Kebbi have inaugurated All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign councils in their respective states, calling for unity, reconciliation of aggrieved members, and intensified grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Maiduguri on Sunday, Zulum, who chairs the APC Campaign Council in Borno, urged stakeholders to close their ranks, reconcile aggrieved members, and intensify grassroots mobilisation. He spoke at the inauguration of the party's campaign council. Zulum also urged members of the campaign council to reach out to voters at local government, ward, and polling unit levels, stressing that electoral success required unity, discipline, and effective organisation.

Also read Treasury Is Not Political Gift Shop, Zamfara Integrity Group Warns Governors

Borno APC Council Pushes Unity And Reconciliation

He appealed to APC stakeholders to put aside personal interests, political differences, and grievances arising from the party's primary elections and rally behind the party's candidates. The governor asked members he might have offended in the course of his leadership to forgive him, while urging those who lost during the primaries to support the party's candidates.

He called for the inclusion of women, youths, elders, and aggrieved stakeholders in the campaign process, saying everyone had a responsibility towards the party's success.

Advertisement

"All eyes are on Borno; the North is watching, and the President is also watching. We must come out en masse to vote for APC," Zulum noted. He emphasised that the party could not afford to lose Borno, urging stakeholders to mobilise voters in their respective polling units. The APC Chairman in Borno, Alhaji Bello Ayuba, called for unity and commitment among members, urging them to strengthen the party's internal structures and sustain grassroots mobilisation.

The Deputy National Chairman (North), Bukar Dalori, urged stakeholders to mobilise voters in their respective polling units, saying the party could not afford to lose Borno. Former Governor Maina Maaji-Lawan, Chairman of the Campaign Council's Advisory Committee, urged members to reconcile with aggrieved stakeholders and supporters of other political parties. He said members would be assessed based on their ability to mobilise votes from their respective polling units, adding that recognition after the elections would be tied to measurable contributions.

Grassroots Mobilisation For 2027 Elections

Hon Mukhtar Betra, representing Biu, Bayo, and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency, also urged members to intensify grassroots mobilisation and work collectively towards the party's success. In a similar development, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State inaugurated the APC 2027 Campaign Council on Sunday at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi. Idris charged members of the campaign council to return to their communities and mobilise support for the party's candidates for all elective positions in the general elections.

He urged them to show commitment, dedication, and determination in discharging their duties. The governor described Kebbi as an APC stronghold, stressing that the council is responsible for sustaining the party's dominance by ensuring victory for all its candidates in 2027.

"I have the honour and privilege of inaugurating this campaign council for the 2027 General Elections, which will be headed by the former Governor of Kebbi and Nigeria's Ambassador to Turkey, Ambassador Saidu Dakingari," Idris said. Earlier, the APC state chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, commended Idris for his support for the party and for ensuring the council's inauguration. Kana-Zuru urged council members to remain committed to campaign activities, work collectively, and ensure the party's success at the polls.

Advertisement

Kebbi Campaign Council Led By Dakingari

Speaking on behalf of the council, Dakingari, the Director-General and Nigeria's Ambassador to Turkey, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in him and other members, describing the assignment as a call to service to the party and the state. He said members of the council were aware of the task before them and would not relent in working with party stakeholders at state, local government, and ward levels to strengthen the party's structure and consolidate its support base.

Dakingari assured the governor that the council would work diligently, transparently, and collectively, noting that its success would depend on unity of purpose, discipline, and sustained grassroots mobilisation across the state's 21 local government areas.

"On behalf of all members of the committee, I assure you that we are fully committed to delivering on this assignment. We will work hard and put in our best to ensure the success of the APC in the 2027 General Elections," he said. Both governors emphasised that electoral success required unity, discipline, and effective organisation, and called for the inclusion of all stakeholders in the campaign process.

They urged members to work collectively and ensure the party's victory in the 2027 general elections.