Retired Police Officers Protest at Presidential Villa Demanding Exit from Contributory Pension Scheme

Retired Nigerian police officers gathered at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to demand that President Bola Tinubu sign the Police Exit Bill, which seeks to remove them from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

In a dramatic display of frustration and urgency, retired personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and their grieving families converged on the entrance of the Presidential Villa in Abuja this Monday.

This significant demonstration served as a direct challenge to the federal government regarding the persistent inclusion of police retirees in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), a policy that these former officers have repeatedly labeled as an instrument of economic hardship and systemic inequality. Operating under the banner of the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria, the group expressed their deep-seated resentment toward a scheme they characterize as fraudulent, illegal, and fundamentally inhumane. The atmosphere at the gates was heavy with the weight of years of service, as these elderly veterans demanded immediate executive action to rectify what they perceive as a gross injustice against those who once upheld the nation’s internal security. The core of the conflict centers on the Police Exit Bill, a piece of critical legislation that was successfully passed by the National Assembly on December 4, 2025, and subsequently transmitted to the Presidency on March 16, 2026. According to the protesters, the enactment of this bill into law is the only viable path to securing their financial future, as it would effectively remove police personnel from the reach of the CPS. CSP Raphael Irowainu (retd.), the National Coordinator of the forum, led the delegation with a clear and singular objective: to lobby President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sign the bill into law without further delay. For the retirees, this signature is not merely a formality but a necessary step to restore dignity to a profession that they feel has been discarded by the current administration. They argue that the current pension structure has induced nothing but suffering, poverty, and an increased rate of untimely deaths among their ranks, effectively turning their retirement into a period of extreme vulnerability. Adding a layer of systemic bitterness to their plight is the clear disparity between the Nigeria Police Force and other security branches within the country. During the protest, Irowainu highlighted that while the military, the State Security Service, the Air Force, the Navy, and the National Intelligence Agency have all been successfully exempted from the Contributory Pension Scheme, the police force remains trapped. The protesters lamented that despite the police being the bedrock of internal security, they are being treated as secondary compared to their counterparts in other branches of the uniformed services. This sense of abandonment is not a recent development, as the movement has been simmering for years, marked by a notable protest at the National Assembly in July 2025. As the aging officers stood their ground at the villa, they sent a clear message to the federal government that their struggle for a dignified life after decades of service is far from over and that they will continue to voice their dissent until the legislative change they have fought for becomes a reality





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Nigeria Police Force Contributory Pension Scheme Pension Reform Protest Bola Tinubu

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