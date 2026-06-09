Retired Police Officers Appeal to President Tinubu to Sign Police Exit Bill for Pension Reform

Retired Nigerian police officers are calling on President Bola Tinubu to sign the Police Exit Bill, which would exempt the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme. The officers, organized under the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria, report severe financial distress in retirement and argue that the reform is essential for national security, professionalism, and justice. With over 30,000 members affected, the group has threatened a peaceful protest if the bill is not enacted by June 2026.

A cohort of former Nigeria Police Force officers made an urgent appeal on Tuesday to President Bola Tinubu , urging him to enact the Police Exit Bill into law.

The retirees, represented by the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria, highlighted the severe financial hardships they endure under the current Contributory Pension Scheme, receiving only minimal pensions and gratuities. According to the forum's National Coordinator, CSP Raphael Irowainu (retired), more than 30,000 members are seeking exemption from the pension scheme, mirroring the privileges already extended to personnel from other federal security agencies.

The bill, passed by the National Assembly in December 2025 and now pending presidential assent, is described by Irowainu as not merely a welfare measure but a strategic national security investment. He argued that financial security for retired officers would boost morale, reduce corruption, and improve overall police performance. The group reminded President Tinubu of his past support for police welfare during his time as Lagos State governor and called on him to cement his legacy by signing the bill.

Stressing that the issue is a matter of justice and human dignity, Irowainu warned that without pension security, serving officers cannot be expected to perform optimally. The retirees have set a deadline of June 22, 2026, for the bill's assent, threatening a nationwide peaceful protest if their demands are not met. The forum insists that exempting the police from the Contributory Pension Scheme is crucial for restoring pension justice and safeguarding the nation's largest internal security force





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Police Exit Bill Contributory Pension Scheme Police Retired Officers Forum Pension Reform Bola Tinubu

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