Retired police officer lives like a beggar on N90,000 pension after losing leg in line of duty

Owolabi Odesanmi, a retired Superintendent of Police, lost his leg in 2001 while chasing a thief. Now on a meagre N90,802 monthly pension, he struggles to afford a new prosthetic limb and support his family, relying on handouts from friends and neighbours.

Owolabi Odesanmi, a retired Superintendent of Police, spent 35 years serving the Nigeria Police Force before retiring on January 1, 2025. His career began in July 1990 as a Police Constable, and he climbed the ranks through dedication and hard work.

He served in various capacities, including the Logistics and Supply Department at the Police Headquarters in Akure, and held positions such as Divisional Crime Officer at the Okuta-Elerinla Police Division. However, his life took a tragic turn on October 5, 2001, when he was pursuing a thief at the NPA Area Command. As he chased the suspect over a trailer, the trailer suddenly moved, crushing his right leg. The injury was severe, leading to amputation.

Since then, he has relied on a prosthetic limb, which has caused ongoing physical and financial hardship. Initially, the Nigerian Ports Authority paid him N390,000 in compensation, and the police provided a paltry N34,000 insurance payment. The first prosthetic limb was provided, but when it wore out, he had to purchase a new one himself, costing over N1 million.

With a monthly pension of only N90,802 and a lump sum of N3,326,046 upon retirement, Odesanmi struggles to support his family of four children, two of whom are in university, one in secondary school, and one in primary school. The pension barely covers their needs for two weeks, forcing him to rely on friends, neighbours, and well-wishers for survival. He describes his existence as living like a beggar, a painful contrast to his years of dedicated service.

The police force, he says, lacks unity among retirees, with older pensioners viewing newer ones as less entitled to complain. He criticises the PENCOM system, which he considers a form of slavery, as his pension is a fraction of his pre-retirement salary. Despite lobbying by senior retired officers for 16 years, little has changed. Odesanmi laments that if he received over N300,000 monthly, he could manage, but N90,000 is insufficient.

The accident left him in chronic pain, and he cannot work to supplement his income. He calls for a reform of the police pension system to ensure retirees can live with dignity after serving the nation. His story highlights the systemic neglect of police retirees, especially those who sacrificed their health in the line of duty. The government, he believes, must address the inadequacy of pensions and the lack of support for amputees like him





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Nigeria Police Force Pension Amputee Police Retiree Disability

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