Retired Nigerian Police Officers Protest Pension Delays and Demand Exit from Contributory Pension Scheme

Retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force took to the streets of Abuja to protest delays in pension payments and demand their exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The protest, organized by the Association of Retired Police Officers, highlights their frustration with the scheme and the government's handling of their benefits. The retirees faced attempts by their serving colleagues to halt their demonstration, but they persisted, chanting slogans and expressing their dissatisfaction with the current situation.

On Monday, April 13th, Abuja, the heart of Nigeria , witnessed a poignant demonstration as retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force took to the streets. The retirees, unified under the banner of the Association of Retired Police Officers, voiced their discontent regarding the protracted delays in the disbursement of their pensions and other accrued benefits by the Federal Government.

The core demand underpinning their protest centered on their desire to be excluded from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), a scheme they contend has subjected them to years of financial hardship and suffering, despite decades of dedicated service to the nation. Their procession, initially aimed at the Presidential Villa, underscored the gravity of their grievances and their determination to be heard by the highest echelons of power. The retired officers' unwavering resolve to advocate for their rights underscores the significance of their plight and the urgent need for a resolution. This protest marks a critical moment in the ongoing struggle for fair treatment of those who have dedicated their lives to serving their country.

The genesis of this protest lies in the systemic shortcomings of the CPS, a scheme that the retirees argue has failed to adequately address their financial needs in their twilight years. The retirees' dissatisfaction is rooted in the perceived inadequacy of their pension payments, which they believe do not reflect the years of service they rendered. They express deep frustration and disillusionment regarding the economic hardships they face, despite their unwavering commitment to protecting the nation's citizens. The demonstration highlighted their desperation for financial security and their dissatisfaction with the government's approach to their post-service compensation.

Further escalating tensions, the serving colleagues of the protesting retirees actively sought to impede their march towards the Presidential Villa. The serving officers attempted to obstruct the protest, which was met with defiance from the retired officers, who continued to express their grievances. The retirees’ defiance in the face of attempts to stifle their voices reflects their tenacity and their firm belief in their cause. The echoes of their chants, 'We no gree, we no go gree, wuru wuru pension we no go gree' which translates to 'We refuse, we will not agree, this problematic pension we will not accept', resonated throughout the demonstration, amplifying the message of their dissatisfaction and their unwavering resolve to fight for a solution to their grievances.

The retirees' resolute stance against the perceived injustice they face reflects their courage in the face of adversity. Their protest highlighted the fundamental right to peaceful assembly and the importance of safeguarding the rights of those who have served the nation. The government's delay in paying the pensions represents a significant breach of faith with those who have committed their lives to maintaining law and order.

The retirees expressed their deep frustration, stating their belief that they are entitled to enjoy the fruits of their labor, after dedicating 35 years of service to the Nigeria Police Force, often marked by pain and suffering. They emphasized their discontent with the government's response, expressing their determination to continue their fight until their demands are met. The retirees directly addressed their serving colleagues, conveying the message of unwavering commitment to their cause, “We are fighting for our rights, and you say you will deal with people? You cannot intimidate us.”

The historical context of protests in Nigeria, where law enforcement is often seen as restricting or actively suppressing citizens’ rights to protest, adds further weight to the retirees' cause. The repeated condemnation of the police by various sectors, including lawyers, human rights activists, civil society organizations, and ordinary citizens, underscores the need for reforms within the police force and the importance of protecting the rights of all citizens to express their grievances.





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Nigeria Police Pension Protest Retirement CPS

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