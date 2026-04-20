Retired Nigerian Police Officers Protest at Presidential Villa Over Pension Scheme

Retired police officers gathered at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to demand that President Bola Tinubu sign a bill exempting the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Retired police officers and their families, operating under the banner of the Police Retired Officers Forum of Nigeria, staged a significant protest on Monday by blocking a major entrance to the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The demonstration was organized to express deep-seated frustration regarding the continued inclusion of the Nigeria Police Force in the Contributory Pension Scheme .

The protesters characterized this financial arrangement as fraudulent, illegal, and inhumane, arguing that it subjects former officers to severe economic hardship and what they described as a system that induces untimely deaths. The core objective of the gathering was to exert pressure on President Bola Tinubu to provide his formal assent to the Police Exit Bill, which was passed by the National Assembly late last year and transmitted to his office in March 2026. Leading the protest was the National Coordinator of the forum, retired Chief Superintendent of Police Raphael Irowainu, who addressed members of the media at the site of the demonstration. He articulated the sentiment that while various other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the State Security Service, and the National Intelligence Agency, have already been successfully exempted from the scheme, the police force remains inexplicably trapped. Irowainu emphasized that the police, who often serve as the primary security layer for the nation, deserve the same pension protections as their counterparts in the military and intelligence sectors. He expressed his disappointment that the current administration has not yet prioritized the signing of the bill, which he believes is essential for the dignity and welfare of retirees who have dedicated their lives to national service. This protest follows a long history of agitation by retired personnel who have been seeking a transition to a more favorable pension model for several years. In previous instances, the retirees braved inclement weather to hold demonstrations at the National Assembly and the Force Headquarters, consistently demanding that the government address the discrepancies in how different security branches are treated regarding their retirement benefits. While government officials have previously acknowledged the grievances of the retirees, they have maintained that transitioning the police out of the current scheme is a complex logistical process that cannot be implemented overnight. Nevertheless, the protesters remain steadfast in their mission, viewing the signing of the Police Exit Bill as the only viable path to rectifying what they perceive as a systemic injustice that has left thousands of former officers in financial distress





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Nigeria Police Force Contributory Pension Scheme Presidential Villa Pension Reform Protest

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