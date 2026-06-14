Retired Major General Abubakar Dies in Bandit Captivity, Sparking National Outcry Over Insecurity

The death of retired Major General Rabe Abubarak, who was abducted by bandits in Katsina State, has drawn condemnation from President Tinubu and retired military leaders. The incident has intensified debates over Nigeria's security challenges and the government's ability to protect its citizens and former officers.

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar , who was abducted by bandits in Katsina State and subsequently died while in their captivity.

The incident has sparked outrage among retired army generals, who have criticized the federal government's handling of the nation's escalating insecurity. According to reports, on June 6, the kidnappers released a four-minute video showing General Abubakar and his wife pleading for intervention. The bandits demanded the release of three detained fighters and the return of livestock seized during security operations in exchange for the couple's freedom.

However, on Saturday, Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, confirmed the general's death, citing complications from diabetes and hypertension as the cause. The state described it as a tragic loss to both the region and the nation. In response, President Tinubu issued a stern warning to perpetrators, stating that the state would not be blackmailed and that bandits, kidnappers, and terror sponsors must surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian government.

He emphasized national unity and resilience, asserting that Nigeria would ultimately triumph over terror and continue its path toward prosperity. Meanwhile, retired military officers voiced their anger and disappointment. Retired Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinbi lamented that the incident sent a damaging message to the international community about Nigeria's security, suggesting that citizens may need to take self-defense into their own hands.

He described the death as pathetic and unacceptable for a senior officer who dedicated his life to protecting the nation, calling for a comprehensive review of security strategies, including greater technological integration and interagency coordination. Retired Brigadier-General John Sura echoed similar sentiments, noting that the incident highlights the vulnerability of all Nigerians regardless of status and raises doubts about the state's commitment to protecting both serving and retired officers.

The Defence Headquarters has pledged to intensify operations to bring the perpetrators to justice, stating that it had previously refrained from public comment during rescue efforts. The military confirmed that security operations have been scaled up nationwide in response to the surge in abductions, including that of the late general, and vowed to dismantle terrorist and criminal networks threatening national security





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Nigeria Katsina Bandits Abduction Rabe Abubakar Tinubu Insecurity Retired Generals Defence Headquarters

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