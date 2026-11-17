Anglican Diocese of Lagos West honors retired Justice Babasola Ogunade on his 90th birthday, launching his autobiography and celebrating his legal and church legacy.

Retired Justice Babasola Ogunade, the Lord Chancellor of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West, marked his 90th birthday with a grand thanksgiving service and the launch of his autobiography titled God's Hand in My Life. The event took place on Monday, November 16, 2026, at Christ Anglican Church in Agege, Lagos State, drawing a distinguished crowd of clergy, dignitaries, and family members.

Celebration of Legal and Church Legacy

Justice Babasola Ogunade was celebrated for his exceptional integrity, diligence, and honesty by the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, the Rt Rev Dr James Odedeji, who presided over the thanksgiving service. Born on November 16, 1936, in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, he obtained his law degree in 1970 and built a distinguished career at both the Bar and the Bench, serving as a High Court Judge in Ogun State until his retirement.

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His contributions to the Anglican Communion extend far beyond the Diocese of Lagos West, as noted by the Most Reverend Dr Williams Aladekugbe, Archbishop of the Ibadan Province. Dr Aladekugbe recalled Justice Ogunade's decade-long service as head of the House of Laity of the Church of Nigeria between 2010 and 2020, describing him as a shining light and a worthy role model for younger generations.

Launch of Autobiography God's Hand in My Life

A major highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of Ogunade's autobiography, which chronicles his life journey and professional achievements. Prof. Ogunye, a renowned chemical engineering scholar, described the celebrant as a community leader and a tireless advocate for truth and justice. He particularly commended Justice Babasola Ogunade for his efforts in providing free legal advice and support to vulnerable members of society over the years.

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Barrister Adebambo Adesanya, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Registrar of the Diocese of Lagos West, praised the former judge's determination and resilience. He recounted an inspiring story from the book where the young Ogunade secured admission for studies abroad but lacked financial resources. An aunt, moved by his determination, gave him the entire proceeds from her thrift contribution and helped raise additional funds, a moment that shaped his values of selflessness and sacrifice.

Dignitaries and Ongoing Ecclesiastical Role

Dignitaries attending the event included the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, and the President of Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Adebisi Femi-Segun. The Ojutumoro of Abigi Kingdom Ogun Water Side, Olusegun Ogunye, and the Pro-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Dr Olutoyin Okeowo, were also present to honor the celebrant.

In 1999, Justice Babasola Ogunade was appointed the pioneer Chancellor of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West, a position he continues to hold more than two decades later. The celebration served not only as a birthday tribute but also as a recognition of his enduring impact on the legal and religious landscapes of Nigeria, inspiring attendees with his life story and commitment to service.