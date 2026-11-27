A retired plastics engineer in Ogun State recounts how the demolition of his property, including six shops and a church, for a road construction project has left him homeless and financially dependent, despite promises of compensation.

The devastating impact of urban redevelopment projects on vulnerable citizens was starkly illustrated by the experience of a retired plastics engineer in Ogun State, Nigeria.

Between February and March 2022, the individual's property was demolished without adequate preparation or alternative housing provided to the owner. The property in question was not merely a residence but a comprehensive economic asset that included six commercial shops and a three-bedroom flat.

Also read Federal Government Hands Over 2000-Capacity Akesan Stadium in Ogun State

Additionally, a significant portion of the land housed a Cherubim and Seraphim church, where the owner's wife, a prophetess, conducted her religious activities. This demolition occurred in the context of a road construction project aimed at connecting Agbara to Atan, a critical infrastructure development that often displaces long-term residents without commensurate support systems. For the owner, this was not just a loss of physical structures but the erasure of a lifetime of professional achievement and financial planning.

Planned Retirement In Atan

Having worked extensively in the plastics industry across northern, eastern, and south-western Nigeria, including tenure at one of the country's largest firms, he had meticulously planned for his retirement in Atan after residing in Lagos for most of his life. The acquisition of this property was the cornerstone of his strategy for financial independence in his post-career years, intended to provide steady rental income and prevent reliance on his children or external sources.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sudden loss of the property precipitated a rapid decline in the owner's quality of life, compounded by pre-existing health issues. In 2012, he suffered an accident resulting in a head injury and deteriorating eyesight, which limited his ability to engage in active work and made the rental income from the shops essential for managing his healthcare and daily needs. Despite receiving a seven-day notice before the demolition, the family was not equipped to handle the logistical and emotional fallout.

Authorities had requested property documents and photographs as part of a compensation process, a request the owner complied with in good faith, trusting the government's assurance that compensation would follow. However, no specific figures or timelines were communicated, leaving the family in a state of limbo. The demolition resulted in the total destruction of the commercial shops and the church, which had been a well-maintained structure with plastered walls and a POP ceiling.

Church Loss And Hardship

The loss of the church was particularly poignant, as it served as a community gathering space, now replaced by a temporary canopy due to the family's inability to afford reconstruction. The immediate aftermath saw the owner staying with a friend, a landlord, for two years, a situation that underscored the humiliation and hardship of relying on others after decades of self-sufficiency. Currently, the situation remains precarious, highlighting the gap between policy promises and practical execution for displaced persons.

The owner's children attempted to mitigate the crisis by constructing a two-bedroom flat for him in Odugbemi, Atan. However, this new dwelling is far from habitable, lacking basic amenities such as plaster, ceilings, and doors. The owner sleeps on the floor in an unfinished structure, a stark contrast to his previous status as a property owner with multiple income streams. Financially, the consequences have been severe; the regular rental income that sustained his lifestyle and medical needs has vanished.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He now depends entirely on financial assistance from old classmates, a source of support he never anticipated needing. This dependence has forced him into a life of poverty that contradicts his earlier investments and hard work. The narrative serves as a critical examination of infrastructure development policies, questioning whether compensation mechanisms are truly effective or if they merely offer hollow assurances to those whose livelihoods are destroyed.

Call For Compensation Frameworks

The emotional toll of losing not just a home but a community hub and a source of dignity remains unaddressed, leaving the owner to navigate a post-demolition reality defined by uncertainty and dependency. The case underscores the urgent need for transparent, timely, and adequate compensation frameworks that protect the rights and livelihoods of those displaced by public works projects, ensuring that development does not come at the cost of human welfare and social justice.