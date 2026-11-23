RetiBazaar, a new digital Out-of-Home advertising platform, launches in Lagos to bring transparency and verified data to Nigeria's OOH industry.

RetiBazaar has officially unveiled a new digital Out-of-Home advertising marketplace aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency within Nigeria's outdoor advertising sector. The launch event took place at the Lagos Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, featuring an industry theme focused on building certainty amidst market challenges.

Marketplace Launch Details and Context

The platform was introduced during a specialized industry gathering that brought together advertisers, media owners, executives, and key stakeholders from the advertising community. This strategic introduction highlights the company's commitment to addressing systemic inefficiencies that have long plagued the outdoor media landscape in the region.

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Core Problem and Technical Solution

RetiBazaar directly responds to persistent operational hurdles in the Out-of-Home advertising market, specifically the lack of reliable data and inadequate independent monitoring of campaigns. These gaps have historically made it difficult for advertisers to accurately assess media opportunities, determine true campaign reach, or independently verify execution.

The technology-driven marketplace connects advertisers and media owners through a transparent process that allows users to discover, plan, book, and manage inventory. It provides access to verified media locations and data-driven insights, thereby resolving the trust deficits that previously hindered secure transactions and accurate performance measurement.

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Ecosystem Integration and Verification Tools

The platform operates as part of a wider technology ecosystem developed by the company, which includes RetiMetrix for audience measurement and RetiTrak for campaign monitoring. This integration ensures that advertisers receive robust evidence for investment decisions while media owners can clearly demonstrate campaign delivery metrics.

Advertisers can utilize detailed audience and location data to identify which verified sites justify their marketing spend. Simultaneously, media owners can maintain current inventory availability and manage bookings efficiently, while RetiTrak enables buyers to verify that campaigns ran exactly as agreed upon.

Regulatory Support and Industry Impact

Dr Emme Akande, delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), endorsed the launch. She stated that RetiBazaar aligns perfectly with ARCON's vision of a structured, transparent, and technology-driven marketplace that empowers all industry participants.

This regulatory endorsement signals a broader shift toward strengthening trust across the Out-of-Home advertising industry. By providing greater visibility over transactions and execution, the platform aims to create a more accountable environment for brands, media owners, and buyers alike.