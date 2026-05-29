Resilient Entrepreneurship Key to Economic Growth, Says AA Holdings Chairman at Lagos Symposium

Austin Avuru, Chairman of AA Holdings, emphasized that responsive governments must provide an enabling environment for entrepreneurship to thrive, citing examples from China, the US, and others. The symposium featured a N50m grant to 10 SMEs.

The Chairman of AA Holdings, Austin Avuru, has stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth , stating that responsive governments must provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive even in uncertain economies.

He spoke as the chairman of the day at the Gabriel Ogbechie Entrepreneurship Symposium held in Lagos recently. Speaking on the theme 'Resilient Entrepreneurship: Building in an Uncertain Economy,' Avuru described entrepreneurship as the 'heartbeat of capitalism,' anchored on innovation, risk-taking, and value creation. According to him, countries that embraced free-market principles and encouraged innovation have recorded stronger economic growth than those that adopted rigid, state-controlled systems.

Drawing a comparison between communism and capitalism, Avuru cited the former Soviet Union, East and West Germany, China, and the United States to show how entrepreneurship and innovation have reshaped global economies. He said that entrepreneurship has been described as the process of designing, launching, and running a new business or venture, with key pillars being innovation, risk-taking, and value creation.

The businessman noted that China's transition from a strictly communist system to a market-driven economy had helped lift its economic fortunes over the last three decades. Comparing economic figures, he said China's Gross Domestic Product rose from about 361 billion dollars in 1990 to nearly 20 trillion dollars today, while its per capita income also grew significantly within the same period. He, however, argued that Nigeria's economic progress had lagged despite adopting privatisation and market reforms decades ago.

In 1990, Nigeria's GDP was 64 billion dollars, and its per capita income was higher than China's. Today, China has moved far ahead while Nigeria is still struggling. According to him, responsible governments create the 'oxygen' required for entrepreneurship to flourish through deliberate investment in electricity, transportation, education, healthcare, and security. Responsive governments provide the oxygen for entrepreneurship; entrepreneurs create jobs, create wealth, and grow economies, he added.

Also speaking, the keynote speaker and co-founder of Sahara Group, Mr. Tope Shonubi, urged business owners to remain resilient, persistent, and innovative despite prevailing economic challenges, averring that integrity, faith, relationships, and continuous self-renewal are critical qualities for successful entrepreneurs. He also encouraged entrepreneurs to embrace 'the road less travelled,' describing boldness and adaptability as essential traits for surviving difficult business environments. Even if it is not broken, you better fix it, because it can become obsolete.

You must keep reinventing yourself, Shonubi added. The highlight of the event was the presentation of a 50 million naira grant by the celebrant, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, who is the Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, to 10 SME operators to upscale their businesses. Ogbechie, who expressed determination to help young people build sustainable businesses, noted that Nigeria remains a country of huge opportunities.

He stated that there are so many opportunities in this country; a country of 200 million people means 200 million mouths to feed, 200 million people to move around, 200 million people to clothe, and 200 million people to house. The opportunities are humongous. The symposium underscored the critical role of entrepreneurship in economic development and the need for government support in creating an ecosystem where businesses can thrive despite uncertainties.

Speakers emphasized that entrepreneurs must continuously innovate and adapt to changing circumstances, while government policies should focus on infrastructure and security to reduce the cost of doing business. The event also highlighted the importance of mentorship and financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises, which are the backbone of many economies. The grant provided by Dr. Ogbechie is expected to help the recipients expand their operations, create jobs, and contribute to Nigeria's economic growth.

The symposium served as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and inspiration for entrepreneurs seeking to navigate the challenges of operating in an uncertain economic environment. Participants left with renewed determination to pursue their business goals, armed with insights from industry leaders on building resilient enterprises





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