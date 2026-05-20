Residents Protest Over Insecurity in Oyo State

Resident of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Oyo State took to the street yesterday to protest the worsening insecurity in the state to bring back their children and teachers

Residents of Ogbomoso in Oyo State took to the streets on Friday to protest the worsening insecurity in the state. The protest follows the invasion of Community High School and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Ahoro-Esinle by armed gunmen.

The attackers abducted the school principal, six teachers, and 39 students — including a two-year-old girl. The protesters demanded the immediate rescue of all abducted staff and students in captivity. They also called for an end to the recurring abductions and killings by unidentified gunmen across Oyo State. Carrying placards and chanting slogans such as Bring back our children, Bring back our teachers, and Free our children and teachers, the protesters pulled down billboards and posters of President Bola Tinubu.

In separate incidents reported within the last week, the gunmen who claimed to represent a well-known group attacked the Oja Afa High school in Iretain and stole school properties and equipment worth several million naira





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