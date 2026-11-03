Residents in Kwara and Sokoto Struggle to Reach Their Lawmakers as Crises Deepen

Communities in Bani and Gidan Yaro say illegal lithium mining, insecurity and failing schools have gone unaddressed because they cannot contact their elected state representatives.

For more than three years, residents of Bani in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State have lived with the consequences of illegal lithium mining.

According to community members, these operations have destroyed farmland, disrupted livelihoods, and heightened fears of violence. As the crisis deepened, residents faced another obstacle: they struggled to reach their elected representatives in the State House of Assembly to raise their concerns and seek urgent government intervention. Community members told DUBAWA that they repeatedly sought help from Ahmed Saidu Baba, who represents their constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, but they could not reach him.

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Bani Residents Struggle to Reach Kwara Lawmaker

They said they submitted petitions to his constituency office and made several other attempts to draw his attention to the worsening situation. Their efforts to contact him through an official digital channel provided by the State House of Assembly also failed. Describing the impact of illegal lithium mining and what he said was the government's failure to intervene, one resident, Jamal Olamilekan, said the activities had devastated farmlands and heightened insecurity in the community.

'Illegal lithium mining has destroyed our farmlands, brought armed violence into our town and nearby villages, and left us living in constant fear,' Olamilekan said. He added that residents had repeatedly tried to draw the government's attention to the problem, but their efforts had produced little response.

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'We have tried to speak to the government about this problem, but they seem not to be bothered about it, and this is making this illegal business continue to grow,' he said. 'Our honourable representative is the only person who can take this issue up for us and present it as a motion in the House of Assembly, but he cannot be reached. Only his political loyalists can reach him,' he added.

DUBAWA's own attempts to contact Saidu Baba corroborated the claims of his constituents that his listed email address was not functional. The only contact information provided on the State House of Assembly's website was an email address that returned an error message stating that it could not be found or could not receive messages.

The gap between the lawmaker's public role and the practical means available to ordinary citizens to reach him has left residents feeling isolated as the mining activity continues to spread across their land and their villages. The same difficulty has been reported in other parts of the country.

Sokoto Community Seeks Help for Poor School Facilities

In Gidan Yaro, a community in the Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State, residents are struggling with poor school facilities and say they have been unable to reach their elected representative for help. Machido Abubakar, a local youth leader, described the condition of the community's only primary school.

'Our education situation is very bad,' he told DUBAWA. 'The school has just one block of two classrooms, with no desks or chairs for the pupils. ' The hopes of the community for intervention grew in 2025, when residents heard that the Sokoto State Government was identifying underserved communities for educational support. 'After Eid-il-Fitr in 2025, word was going around town that the governor wanted a comprehensive list of communities in serious need of educational investment,' Abubakar said.

Residents wanted to contact their representative in the State House of Assembly, Lamido Abubakar, to make sure their community was considered, but they could not find a phone number or email address through which to reach him, according to Abubakar. When DUBAWA visited Gidan Yaro on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, to examine the condition of the school, the facilities remained in disrepair.

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Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., the two-classroom block had no desks or chairs, and no students or teachers were present. The classrooms had cracked walls and collapsed ceilings. For residents of the G/Bubu/G/Yaro electoral ward, the situation reflected more than inadequate school facilities. It also raised questions about whether communities could reach the lawmakers elected to represent their interests and help them seek government action.

'We just want a school where our kids can sit and learn,' Abubakar said. 'When a community suffers, its people need a direct line to their representative. Without that, our problems never reach those who can truly fix them.

Wider Crisis of Constituent Access Across Nigerian State Assemblies

' Gidan Yaro's experience echoes concerns raised in Bani, where residents also said they struggled to reach their elected representative while seeking help with serious community problems. These cases form part of a wider picture. A nationwide investigation by DUBAWA between May and September 2026 revealed widespread failures in digital accessibility and public responsiveness across Nigeria's 36 State Houses of Assembly.

To test how easily citizens can access lawmakers, DUBAWA emailed every state assembly requesting official contact channels and guidelines for constituent reporting. Beyond the digital realm, DUBAWA submitted physical Freedom of Information petitions to seven state legislatures to benchmark offline responsiveness and adherence to legal disclosure mandates. The findings point to a recurring problem in which citizens facing environmental damage, insecurity, and failing public services are left without a reliable route to the people responsible for representing them.

Experts note that open and functioning contact channels are a basic requirement of democratic accountability, and that without them, communities are often forced to rely on informal connections to be heard.