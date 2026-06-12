Residents Decry Inequality as Nigeria Marks 27 Years of Democracy

On Democracy Day, residents of Asaba express frustration over the rich-poor gap and call for reforms in Nigeria's democratic institutions.

On Friday, residents of Asaba voiced their discontent over the widening gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria , stating that the situation contradicts the promises made by the nation's leaders since the return to democracy in 1999.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria as the country marked 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule and June 12 Democracy Day, citizens expressed frustration over the high cost of living, insecurity, and the perceived failure of democratic institutions. A public affairs analyst, Emeke Johnson, emphasized the need for stronger democratic institutions, an independent judiciary, separation of powers, and electoral reforms.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to address the enormous challenges facing the nation, particularly insecurity and the struggling economy.

'The high cost of food and drugs is enormous. The government needs to improve its economic indicators. Insecurity is on the rise, and mass abduction is daily. What then is the function of the government?

' Johnson asked. He pointed out that fuel prices had reached N1,400 per litre and that power supply remained inadequate, making life unbearable for ordinary Nigerians. The call for urgent action resonated across various sectors of society, with many citizens demanding tangible improvements in their daily lives. Roseline Ugbaja, a teacher, commended the Delta State Government for its commitment to road rehabilitation and noted that physical infrastructural development had improved over the past 27 years, particularly in Delta State.

She highlighted that the road leading to her house had been repaired, easing transportation costs and reducing suffering. However, she lamented that the cost of living remained excessively high, making it difficult to afford medications.

'The road to my house used to be in a terrible state, but the state government recently repaired it. It has eased our sufferings and reduced the cost of transportation.

However, the cost of living is still high. I can barely afford my medications. Government needs to come to our aid,' she said. Ugbaja urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the 2027 elections are free, fair, and credible, allowing the people to choose their leaders.

'A credible election is the hallmark of democracy. INEC needs to ensure that our votes count. It should restore Nigerians' confidence in our electoral process,' she added.

In contrast, Monday Nkeonye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), praised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for fulfilling his electoral promises to the people of Delta State. He stated that the M.O. R.E Agenda of the state government had delivered the dividends of democracy and brought development to the grassroots. Nkeonye commended Nigeria's uninterrupted democratic journey and urged citizens to exercise patience with the government.

'I know things are a bit difficult, but it will get better. The economic hardship will soon be over. Government's economic policies, though difficult at the beginning, will soon begin to yield results,' he said.

However, other speakers were less optimistic. Isaac Mordi, a security officer, hailed Nigerians on the anniversary but stressed that much more needed to be done.

'27 years of democracy is a milestone, but we need to do better. People have no confidence in our institutions. We need reforms in almost every sector, especially electoral, security, and judicial reforms. They are the tripod on which our democracy stands, but the foundation is shaky.

The government needs to work for every Nigerian and not just the ruling class. Let Nigerians feel the impact of democracy. Poverty is increasing,' he said. Charity Anih, a youth leader, acknowledged the challenges but affirmed that democracy was here to stay.

She called on political parties to ensure internal democracy and field capable candidates in every election cycle.

'At least every four years, we go to the polls to elect our leaders. I believe that the country will improve. Let competent people join political parties and contest for positions. We need to stop complaining and participate in the process.

We need people who can tackle the rising unemployment and insecurity, and improve the living conditions of Nigerians. We need to do away with the crop of politicians whose legacies are corruption and bad governance,' she said. The varied reactions highlight the ongoing debate about the state of democracy in Nigeria, with citizens demanding more accountability and tangible progress as the nation celebrates its democratic journey





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