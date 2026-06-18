Resident Doctors' Strike at LASUTH Escalates Over Welfare Concerns

A three-day warning strike by resident doctors at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital enters its second day as unresolved welfare issues, including unpaid allowances and housing, persist. The Nigerian Medical Association warns of broader healthcare disruptions if talks fail.

A three-day warning strike by resident doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital ( LASUTH ) entered its second day, following a resolution by the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) LASUTH at its 19th Ordinary General Meeting.

The doctors withdrew services over long-standing, unaddressed welfare concerns, despite repeated engagements with the state government that failed to yield concrete action. The LASUTH ARD President, Alaba Akirele, warned that further industrial action remained possible if the situation did not improve. The association's demands include the immediate resumption of construction of the Resident Doctors' Quarters at LASUTH, urgent implementation of a revised professional allowance structure for doctors in Lagos State, and payment of specialist allowances to eligible Senior Registrar doctors.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State branch, expressed deep concern that the strike might trigger broader disruptions across the Lagos healthcare system. NMA Lagos Chairman, Ewonowo Sunday, described the situation as deeply unfortunate but avoidable, blaming prolonged delays in negotiations for the breakdown in industrial harmony. He emphasized that while strike action is a last resort, it becomes inevitable when sustained dialogue fails.

The NMA outlined several unresolved issues at the center of the dispute, including delayed implementation of revised professional allowances, unpaid promotion arrears, weak welfare support for medical trainees, and infrastructural concerns such as the completion of the Resident Doctors' Quarters and Residency Training Centre at LASUTH. Additional demands include approval and release of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), payment of teaching allowances to registrars and house officers, and strengthened security measures for healthcare workers and patients within LASUTH and across Lagos State health facilities.

The NMA warned that the LASUTH dispute reflects a pattern of unresolved welfare issues affecting resident doctors nationwide, with similar tensions reported at other tertiary hospitals like the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). This points to a systemic challenge within Nigeria's health sector. The warning came against the backdrop of a 21-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to the federal government over unpaid allowances, residency funding, and related entitlements.

If left unaddressed, these issues could trigger coordinated industrial action across the country's health sector. Despite its warnings, the NMA Lagos leadership appealed for calm and professionalism from the resident doctors and reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue and constructive engagement to restore industrial harmony and ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery across Lagos State





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LASUTH Resident Doctors Strike NMA Lagos Welfare Concerns Nigeria Health

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