Rescued Adelabu's Sister and Twins Found in Kidnappers' Hideout with Household Items

Police rescue the sister of former Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu and her twins from a kidnappers' hideout in a partially populated community. The house, well-fenced with a well and two toilets, contained items like a solar panel, plastic chairs, mattresses, and bread, indicating prolonged captivity.

In a dramatic turn of events, the sister of Nigeria's immediate past Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu , along with her twins, were rescued from a kidnappers' den by the police on Saturday.

The residence, situated in a partially populated community, had been converted into a clandestine hideout where the victims were held captive. According to police reports, the house was well-fenced, contained a personal well, and had two toilets, indicating a level of preparation for prolonged confinement.

Inside the bungalow, authorities discovered a range of household items, including a solar panel, plastic chairs, and mattresses, alongside foodstuffs such as bread, suggesting the kidnappers intended to sustain themselves and their hostages over an extended period. The operation was led by the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, who conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the scene with officers and journalists.

The presence of these items underscores the resourcefulness and brazenness of the abductors, who utilized a seemingly ordinary private residence to orchestrate their criminal activities without immediate detection. The rescue of the twins and their mother marks a significant success for law enforcement in the region, though the incident highlights ongoing concerns about security and the adaptability of criminal networks in urban and semi-urban settings





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Kidnapping Rescue Adebayo Adelabu Police Hideout Household Items

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