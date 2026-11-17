The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene after Gabonese authorities demolished homes and businesses belonging to thousands of Nigerian fishermen, mostly of Ilaje extraction. Lawmakers mandated committees to investigate and report back within 14 legislative days.

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene after Gabonese authorities demolished homes and business premises belonging to thousands of Nigerians, particularly Ilaje fishermen.

Nigerian Lawmakers Urge Federal Government Intervention

The lawmakers warned that the affected Nigerians, many of whom have lived and earned their livelihoods in the Central African country for decades, risk further hardship unless the Federal Government takes immediate steps to protect their welfare and secure their rights. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Ilaje/Ese Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Donald Ojogo, during Tuesday plenary.

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Moving the motion, Ojogo raised concerns over the fate of thousands of Nigerian fishermen reportedly displaced last week after Gabonese authorities demolished their residences along the country fishing coast for reasons yet to be made public. Ojogo said the affected Nigerians, largely of Ilaje ethnic stock from Ondo State, had lived legally in Gabon for decades, engaging in fishing and related businesses as their primary means of livelihood.

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He warned that the demolition had left many of them homeless, disrupted their sources of income and exposed them to health risks, food insecurity and other humanitarian challenges. The lawmaker expressed concern that failure by the Nigerian government to intervene could worsen the plight of the displaced citizens and raise further human rights and diplomatic concerns.

He maintained that the protection of Nigerians should not end at the country borders, insisting that the Federal Government had a responsibility to safeguard citizens living and working abroad. Ojogo cited Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which identifies the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government, alongside the provisions of Chapter II on the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy.

Constitutional Duty to Protect Nigerians Abroad

He noted that the constitutional responsibility extends to Nigerians living outside the country, particularly those who may find themselves in difficult circumstances in their host countries. He also drew attention to regional cooperation frameworks governing the Gulf of Guinea, particularly those relating to the protection of marine resources and fishing activities.

He noted that countries with interests in the Gulf of Guinea had demonstrated the capacity to protect shared marine resources and provide opportunities for legitimate fishing businesses, including those operated by foreign nationals. Ojogo argued that the circumstances surrounding the demolition required urgent diplomatic engagement to establish the reasons for the action and prevent further hardship for the affected Nigerians.

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Following the adoption of the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to urgently establish the circumstances surrounding the demolition and take necessary steps to ensure that the welfare and rights of the affected Nigerians were protected. The House subsequently mandated its Committees on Foreign Affairs, Diaspora, Inland Waterways, and Cooperation and Integration in Africa to intervene in the matter and investigate the circumstances surrounding the displacement.

House Committees Mandated to Investigate Displacement

The committees are also expected to ascertain the welfare and living conditions of the affected Nigerians, particularly the Ilaje fishermen, and report their findings to the House within 14 legislative days. The intervention comes against the backdrop of the longstanding presence of Nigerian fishing communities in parts of the Gulf of Guinea, where cross-border fishing and maritime trade provide livelihoods for many coastal populations.

The Ilaje, an indigenous coastal community in Ondo State, have a long history of fishing and maritime-related economic activities. Some members of the community have established livelihoods beyond Nigeria shores, making the protection of their interests abroad an important concern for Nigerian diplomatic and consular authorities. The House resolution is expected to bring the matter before the relevant government agencies, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria diplomatic mission in Gabon, for engagement with the Gabonese authorities.

The lawmakers stressed that the Federal Government must explore diplomatic measures to establish the circumstances surrounding the demolition, protect the affected Nigerians, and ensure their rights and welfare are respected.