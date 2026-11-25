The House Committee on Solid Minerals Development has questioned the legal basis for the Mining Marshals and is investigating extortion, harassment and financial impropriety allegations against the NSCDC unit.

The House of Representatives has questioned the legal basis for the operations of the Mining Marshals, insisting that the unit lacks specific legislative backing to operate in its current form.

The House Committee on Solid Minerals Development raised the concern during an investigative hearing involving the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja. The committee is chaired by Jonathan Gbefwi, a member of the Labour Party from Nasarawa State. It is investigating allegations of extortion, harassment of licensed mining operators and financial impropriety involving personnel of the Mining Marshals.

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Committee Probes N2bn Allegations And Funding

Lawmakers are also examining the source of funding for the unit and the procurement of its operational vehicles. They are also looking into allegations that more than N2bn was found in the account of a former state commander. Gbefwi said the investigation followed a resolution of the House at plenary.

He said the committee was exercising its constitutional powers under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and Sections 2 to 5 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017. He expressed displeasure over the failure of the NSCDC to submit documents requested by the lawmakers within the stipulated period. This was despite the personal appearance of its Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi.

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According to him, the committee served Audi with a formal statutory demand on October 20, 2026, requiring the Corps to submit a comprehensive response under oath. The demand also required the submission of 10 bound and paginated hard copies, alongside an identical electronic version of all relevant documents, by 2pm on November 3. Gbefwi said the Corps failed to meet the deadline and had not delivered the requested documents to the committee secretariat as proceedings commenced.

Chairman Warns Of Legal Consequences For Missing Documents

He stressed that the physical appearance of the Commandant-General before the committee did not discharge the statutory obligation of the Corps to provide the records. The chairman said the committee would proceed with its examination based on the earlier demand. He warned that the responses of Audi under oath would be regarded as the official position of the NSCDC.

He also directed the leadership of the Corps and all officers connected with the Mining Marshals to preserve operational and financial records relevant to the investigation. The records include arrest and custody registers, operational logs, banking documents, vehicle registers, electronic communications and CCTV footage across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Gbefwi warned that the destruction, concealment, alteration or backdating of relevant records, as well as intimidation of officers or witnesses, would attract legal consequences.

He said any alteration, backdating, concealment, removal or destruction of responsive records, or any intimidation, coaching or retaliation against any officer or witness, constitutes a grave statutory offence under Section 14 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017, and Section 19 of the NSCDC Act. The committee chairman also drew attention to a letter dated July 24, 2026, written by the Commander of the Mining Marshals, Attah Onoja, to the Speaker of the House.

The correspondence, written on the official letterhead of the NSCDC, reportedly contained allegations against a member of the House and questioned the integrity of the legislature. Gbefwi said the committee wanted Audi to clarify whether the Corps endorsed the allegations or whether the letter reflected the personal position of the commander. He said the Commandant-General was required to either adopt the allegations and provide documentary evidence to substantiate them or formally disown the correspondence under oath.

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Commandant General Defends Mining Marshals Legality

The NSCDC delegation, led by Audi, defended the establishment and operations of the Mining Marshals. It maintained that the unit had a legal basis for its activities. Audi also responded to issues raised by the lawmakers and undertook to submit the outstanding documents requested by the committee. Onoja equally answered questions on the activities of the Marshals, including allegations surrounding a reported N2bn transaction involving a former state commander.

The committee is expected to examine the explanations and supporting documents of the Corps as its investigation continues. The Mining Marshals were established by the Federal Government in 2024 as a special enforcement unit within the NSCDC. The unit was created to tackle illegal mining, protect mining sites and enforce compliance with mining regulations. The initiative was part of broader efforts by the Federal Government to curb illegal exploitation of mineral resources.

It was also meant to strengthen security around mining sites and address revenue losses associated with unregulated mining activities. However, the operations of the unit have raised questions about the extent of its statutory powers, its funding arrangements and the conduct of some of its personnel. This is particularly regarding allegations of harassment and extortion involving licensed operators. The House investigation is expected to establish the legal and administrative framework governing the unit.

It will also determine how public funds and operational assets have been managed. It will ascertain whether its personnel have abused their enforcement powers.