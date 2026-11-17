The House of Representatives says all 36 state assemblies have approved the State Police constitutional amendment bill, exceeding the constitutional threshold of 24 states, while APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda calls it proof of President Tinubu's commitment to decentralised policing.

The House of Representatives has announced that all 36 State Houses of Assembly approved the State Police constitutional amendment bill, exceeding the constitutional requirement of 24 states under Section 9(2) of the Constitution.

The House said the endorsement marks a major step towards establishing State Police Services in Nigeria. In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Akin Rotimi, the House said the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, confirmed that all 36 assemblies approved the bill and that it had met the constitutional and administrative requirements for transmission. Ogunlana said the bill is now set for transmission to the President for assent.

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According to the statement, the Clerk said: Following the completion of the verification process by my Office, the Bill is set for transmission to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for His Excellency's assent. The House described the unanimous approval as an unprecedented demonstration of cooperation between the National Assembly and state legislatures, as well as the executive arms of government at both levels.

The House commended both chambers of the National Assembly, the 36 state governors, speakers and members of the state assemblies for their contributions to the constitutional reform. It also recognised the work of its Committee on Constitution Review, led by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu. It said the approval marked an important step towards strengthening Nigeria's security architecture and improving responses to local security challenges.

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The House added that the development would also provide a basis for transmitting other Sixth Constitution Alteration Bills to state assemblies for consideration. The APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, described the unanimous approval as evidence of President Bola Tinubu's commitment to building a safer Nigeria.

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Yilwatda, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja after a meeting with party stakeholders, said the legislative consensus demonstrated the President's readiness to pursue bold institutional reforms to strengthen the country's security architecture. He said the proposed establishment of State Police Services reflects Tinubu's willingness to make difficult but necessary decisions to protect Nigerians, irrespective of their location or background.

He said: The President's determination to advance the State Police initiative demonstrates his willingness to take difficult but necessary decisions in the overriding interest of national security. He noted the reform is anchored in the administration's conviction that the government's primary responsibility is to protect lives and property. He argued that Nigeria's security challenges had long exposed the limitations of an overly centralised policing system, adding that Tinubu's decentralised approach would bring law enforcement closer to local communities.

He said: Security must not be treated as a privilege reserved for residents of particular cities or regions. Every Nigerian, whether living in a major metropolitan centre, a rural community, a farming settlement or a border town, deserves adequate protection.

Yilwatda commended the 36 state governors as well as the Speakers and members of all 36 State Houses of Assembly for transcending partisan divides to deliver a 100 per cent endorsement of the bill, surpassing the constitutional threshold of 24 states required under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution. He said: The unanimous endorsement by all 36 State Houses of Assembly represents an unprecedented expression of collective commitment to addressing one of the country's most pressing challenges: the security of lives and property.

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Safeguards And Reform Impact

He added that the milestone proves democratic institutions can deliver meaningful solutions when the national interest is placed above political differences. Highlighting the expected impact of the reform once it receives presidential assent, the APC chairman noted that State Police Services would complement the Federal Police Service by improving grassroots intelligence gathering, speeding emergency response, and strengthening operations against kidnapping, banditry, communal violence, armed robbery, and terrorism.

He emphasised that strict constitutional safeguards, professionalism, adequate training, accountability, and respect for fundamental human rights must guide its implementation. He warned: State Police Services must remain institutions established to protect citizens and enforce the law, not instruments for political intimidation or the pursuit of partisan interests.

Turning to the January 16, 2027, presidential election, the APC National Chairman urged Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to vote for President Tinubu's re-election to consolidate ongoing security and economic reforms. He cautioned the electorate against entrusting the nation's future to political actors whose past stints in office failed to produce stability or lasting institutions. He said: The desire to become President, in itself, does not constitute a qualification for leadership.

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What matters is the capacity to lead, the clarity of vision, the courage to make difficult decisions and, most importantly, a demonstrable record of responsible governance. He added: Nigeria's future must not become an experiment in political nostalgia, personal ambition or desperation for power.