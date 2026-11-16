Reps give NSCDC 24 hours to explain Mining Marshals misconduct allegations

Nigeria's House of Representatives committee has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the NSCDC over alleged financial irregularities, extortion, unlawful arrests and human rights violations by its Mining Marshals unit, and is also probing the death of an officer allegedly shot by fellow officers.

A House of Representatives committee has given the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) 24 hours to appear before it over allegations of financial irregularities, extortion, unlawful arrests and human rights violations involving the Mining Marshals, a special security unit.

The ultimatum was issued on Monday during an investigative hearing into the activities, funding and operations of the unit. The committee is also seeking clarification on the death of a serving NSCDC officer, Deputy Superintendent Agada Levi Agada, who was allegedly killed by fellow officers while on duty at a mining site. The committee's action followed a motion by Ali Amburura, representing Sokoto State, seconded by Majidi from Katsina State. Chairman of the committee, Hon.

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Mining Marshals Probe Focuses On Financial Irregularities

Gaza Gbefwi, said the investigation would examine allegations of financial impropriety, abuse of power and possible compromise among Mining Marshals operating across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. He said the lawmakers would also scrutinise the unit's vehicle procurement, funding arrangements and expenditure. Gbefwi said the committee was exercising its oversight powers under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Gbefwi recalled that more than 2,200 Mining Marshals were inaugurated in March 2024 to strengthen the fight against illegal mining, protect the country's mineral resources and improve security around mining sites. However, he warned that the unit must operate within the law and respect citizens' fundamental rights.

He said: While government has a responsibility to protect our mineral resources, the operations of the Mining Marshals must remain within the confines of the law, respect the fundamental rights of citizens and uphold accountability and professionalism. He stressed that the unit's operations must be guided by professionalism, transparency and accountability.

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The committee also raised concerns about allegations of harassment of licensed mining operators, unlawful detention, and a purported N2bn transaction linked to the bank account of a former state commander. It also raised concerns about possible compromise among personnel and the procurement of operational vehicles and the unit's sources of funding. One of the major issues before the committee was the death of Agada, whose family is demanding an independent and thorough investigation.

Lawyer Challenges Official Account Of Officer Death

Presenting a petition on behalf of the family, their lawyer, Obasi-Obi Nwabueze, accused the NSCDC of giving conflicting accounts of the incident. Nwabueze said medical affidavits obtained from doctors who attended to the deceased contradicted the account that he died following an attack by bandits.

According to the lawyer, Agada sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest and was taken through two medical facilities before being transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, where he eventually died. The lawyer said the family obtained the medical information after petitioning the Nigeria Police Force, adding that affidavits from the medical personnel who treated the officer were available to support their position.

He further alleged that two NSCDC officers were indicted in connection with the incident, while three officers were arrested during the police investigation. He claimed that the investigation was subsequently frustrated following the alleged arrest of the police officer handling the case and the withdrawal of the case file. Nwabueze appealed to the committee to intervene, ensure the police conclude their investigation, and bring anyone found culpable to justice.

He also requested protection for members of the deceased's family and other witnesses, alleging that some had been subjected to threats and intimidation. Agada, he disclosed, left behind a widow and two children aged 10 and seven. Responding, Gbefwi expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the petition would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

He also requested an executive summary of the family's submissions to help the committee document the allegations and determine the appropriate steps to take. The committee also heard complaints from licensed mining operators who accused the Mining Marshals of using their enforcement powers to intimidate businesses and unlawfully detain workers.

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Mining Operators Alleged Unlawful Detention And Harassment

The Director of Communications at Stone Rockers Nigeria Limited, Rachel Ogbonna, told the lawmakers that the company's quarry site had remained sealed for more than one year despite possessing what she described as valid mining licences and other relevant operating documents. She alleged that 12 workers of the company were arrested and taken to an NSCDC detention facility along Airport Road.

According to her, the company's chairman and director were also detained after visiting the facility with relevant documents to establish the reasons for their workers' arrest and secure their release. Ogbonna further alleged that the detainees were denied access to their lawyers, while the company's director was prevented from receiving essential medication during his detention.

She urged the committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrests and detention, insisting that the Mining Marshals were established to enforce mining regulations and combat illegal operations, not to disregard citizens' fundamental rights. She also called for a comprehensive review of the unit's budget allocations, special intervention funds, and other sources of financing, including spending on publications, publicity materials, and operational activities.

Security Operative Accuses Marshals Of Extortion

In another submission, a security operative, Odey Cosmas Polycarp, accused the Mining Marshals, allegedly led by one Onoja Attah, of arresting and detaining members of his workforce for several days while demanding N100 million for their release. Polycarp told the committee that the workers were allegedly arrested in a residential neighbourhood where no mining or quarrying activities were taking place.

He questioned the legal basis for their arrest and subsequent detention, while alleging that the affected workers were repeatedly beaten in custody and left traumatised and fearful for their safety. He urged the lawmakers to investigate the incident and ensure that any personnel found responsible for extortion, unlawful detention or abuse of power are held accountable.

The lawmakers are also expected to hear from the NSCDC leadership and other relevant stakeholders as part of efforts to establish the facts surrounding the allegations. The committee said the investigation would promote transparency and accountability while ensuring that efforts to combat illegal mining do not become a cover for abuse of public office. It also intends to establish whether the unit's personnel have operated within their statutory mandate and respected the rights of citizens.