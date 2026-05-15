Representative Calls for Respect of Zoning Formula, Political Inclusion in Ebonyi South Zone

Hon. Chinedu Ogah, the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, has urged political stakeholders in Ebonyi South Zone to respect the established zoning formula and the principles of equity, fairness, and political inclusion in the state. He emphasized the importance of bipartisanship, unity, and sustainable development in achieving a stable and equitable political environment.

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, has urged political stakeholders in Ebonyi South Zone to respect the established zoning formula and the principles of equity, fairness, and political inclusion in the state.

Ebonyi’s political structure was built on mutual trust, rotational governance, and the sacrifices of the founding fathers, particularly the efforts of former Governor Chief Martin Nwanchor Elechi, who strengthened the foundation of equity among the zones. Now that the governorship seat is rightly in Ebonyi North, particularly the Izzi clan, all political actors should support continuity, consolidate the gains of the present administration, and avoid actions capable of overheating the polity.

The lawmaker further cautioned against external political interference in Ebonyi affairs, stressing that Ebonyi people remain united and resolute in defending the state’s political stability and collective mandate. He therefore called on stakeholders, party faithful, and opinion leaders across the state to place unity, equity, and sustainable development above personal ambition and divisive politics





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebonyi South Zone Established Zoning Formula Political Inclusion Mutual Trust Rotational Governance Rotational Leadership Sacrifices Of The Founding Fathers Political Stability Zoning Formula History Bipartisanship Unity Continuity Sustainable Development Distributed Leadership Interference Calls For Unity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MASSOB Declares May 30, 2026, as Biafra Day, Calls for Sit-at-Home Across South-EastThe Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared May 30, 2026, as Biafra Day, a commemoration of the 59th anniversary of the declaration of Biafra by Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu in 1967. The group has called for a sit-at-home across the South-East from 6am to 4pm on that day.

Read more »

Obi’s four-year presidency plan will shortchange south-east, says Abia APC chieftainPaul Ikonne, an aspirant APC senatorial ticket in Abia south, says Peter Obi’s proposal to serve a single four-year term as president…

Read more »

Businessman Rabiu recounts visa denial in South Africa, while European travelers were allowed in without visasRabiu, a businessman, shared his experience of being denied entry into South Africa after his visa expired a day before his arrival, while European travelers were allowed into the country without visas. He recounted the incident at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

Read more »

Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the UN Emphasizes Commitment to Strengthening Global Military Partnerships and Addressing Evolving Security ChallengesDr. Jimoh Ibrahim, Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, highlights President Bola Tinubu's commitment to global military partnerships and reforms within the UN to address evolving security challenges. He also discusses contemporary security concerns, the impact of emerging technologies on the global security landscape, and Nigeria's role in strengthening peacebuilding efforts and multilateral security cooperation.

Read more »