Report: 89.9% of Cross River Residents Want to Leave State Amid Poor Services

A new report by SBM Intelligence reveals that nearly nine out of ten residents of Cross River State are considering relocation due to worsening public infrastructure, healthcare, and electricity. The study warns of a demographic crisis if reforms are not implemented.

A recent study by SBM Intelligence, a geopolitical and market intelligence firm focused on Africa, has uncovered a startling trend in Cross River State: nearly nine out of ten residents are considering leaving the state.

The report, which assessed quality of life indicators including income, safety, affordability, healthcare, education, electricity supply, and community support, found that 89.9 percent of respondents expressed an intention to relocate. This is the highest rate among all states surveyed. The study warns that such a high relocation intent signals an impending demographic haemorrhage that could worsen the state's fiscal position within a decade.

The report urges immediate and visible government action on core public services such as waste management, road rehabilitation, and school infrastructure. Failure to act, it warns, could accelerate outward migration, stripping the state of its working-age population and further depressing economic activity. Cross River's poor performance across multiple indicators is stark. The state ranked last or near last in 11 out of 15 quality-of-life categories, including healthcare, education, safety, affordability, and childcare access.

Healthcare emerged as a major concern, with Cross River scoring the lowest healthcare quality score among all locations surveyed. Education and childcare services also ranked at the bottom, with the state scoring two out of five on key indicators. Despite a free education policy, residents reported overcrowded classrooms, leaking roofs, broken furniture, and informal fees imposed on parents.

One community leader described the state of roads in vivid terms, stating that even a wheelbarrow cannot pass through some roads, let alone a car. In Calabar, the state capital, overflowing waste dumps along major roads have raised public health concerns. Reliable electricity remains elusive, and insecurity further compounds the daily struggles of residents.

In contrast, other states displayed significantly lower relocation intentions. Anambra recorded a 49.1 percent relocation intent rate, while Lagos followed closely at 49 percent, driven largely by high living costs and unreliable power supply. Oyo recorded the lowest rate, with fewer than two percent of respondents indicating a desire to leave. Abuja remains the most preferred destination for internal migrants across all regions, despite persistent concerns about affordability and electricity supply.

The SBM Intelligence report concludes that Cross River's challenges reflect systemic governance failures rather than isolated service delivery gaps. Analysts noted that no other location surveyed showed the depth of failure observed in Cross River, calling for urgent and coordinated intervention. Without significant improvements in public services and infrastructure, the state faces increasing outward migration with severe implications for its economic and social development.

Once promoted as one of Nigeria's leading tourism destinations, Cross River has in recent years grappled with economic decline, unemployment, and decaying infrastructure, leaving many residents disillusioned and eager to leave





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