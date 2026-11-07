Radda urges Musawa residents to back Tinubu in 2027 over federal appointments

Governor Dikko Radda asked Musawa residents to repay President Tinubu's appointments with votes in 2027, as 200 motorcycles and cash were distributed at a rally.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has urged residents of Musawa Local Government Area to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027. He said the community should reciprocate the federal appointments given to its indigenes by the President.

Radda made the appeal on Friday at the Tinubu-Dikko 2027 campaign rally in Musawa. He cited the appointment of the Minister of Art, Culture and Tourism, Hannatu Musa Musawa, and other indigenes to federal positions as reasons residents should support Tinubu. President Tinubu has extended incredible recognition to Musawa, Radda said. He has given this community a minister and provided opportunities for several of its indigenes to serve in important positions.

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He appointed the minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, and Muntaqa Jikamshi, among others, as beneficiaries of federal appointments, the governor said. Radda said voting for Tinubu next year would ensure the council continues to benefit from the federal government, especially in the area of appointments. He described the appointments as clear evidence of the president's confidence in Musawa. Radda used the rally to address infrastructure concerns.

Musawa Receives Water Project And Empowerment

He assured residents that work on the Musawa water project and the rehabilitation of the damaged dam would begin the following week. The event also featured an empowerment programme during which 200 motorcycles were distributed. A total of 1,050 women and more than 800 students from Musawa and Matazu local government areas received 50,000 naira each. The programme was facilitated by the member representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, popularly known as Dujiman Katsina.

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Ahmed pledged the constituency's continued support for Radda and announced plans to distribute another 1,000 motorcycles across Musawa and Matazu. Ahmed also disclosed plans to distribute relief materials to internally displaced persons in neighbouring Matazu council area. He assured the governor of the constituency's continued support. Earlier, the Director-General of the Tinubu-Dikko 2027 Campaign Council, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, commended residents for their turnout and patience.

He described the rally as part of the council's engagement across Katsina State's 34 local government areas. The state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Bishir Gambo Saulawa, urged party members to maintain unity. He commended political leaders and stakeholders for resolving internal differences through consensus and urged them to sustain the spirit as the campaign progresses. On her part, the Minister, Hannatu Musawa, thanked the people for their warm reception.

Leaders Call For Party Unity

She urged them to sustain peace, unity and cooperation. Also speaking were the state Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative and former Deputy Governor, Tukur Jikamshi, and the APC candidate for Musawa State Constituency, Hon. Abubakar Badaru. Both called for unity, loyalty and continued support for the party ahead of the 2027 polls.